this trailer has become the most disliked in the history of the firm

Ah nostalgia! Who has never heard that “video games were better before”, or that today “we don’t play anymore, it’s interactive films” ? It’s true that the video game industry was very different a few decades ago, where challenge and fun were the key words. Studios, publishers and manufacturers have understood this well, and in recent years, “old-school” has never been so fashionable. Between retro games, remasters, remakes and reissues of old consoles, everything is done to titillate the nostalgic fiber of the players. Lately, it is Nintendo who has risked the exercise, by launching a long-awaited offer on its Switch. But the result is not what expected.

An offer that divided even before its launch

Since mid-October, Nintendo has made available its new offer on its latest hybrid console: this consists of an “expansion pack” (additional pack), to be paid in addition to the subscription to the Nintendo Online service. In addition to the 20 euros that the latter costs, it is therefore now possible to add a second twenty euros in order to have access to a few dozen retro games initially released on old consoles of the Japanese firm: the Mega Drive and the Nintendo 64.

To justify this high price, which quickly made some teeth cringe, Nintendo has put forward the possibility of (re) discovering old games that are nowhere to be found anywhere at reasonable prices, all on an HD console allowing you to play at 50 or 60hz, and especially on his television only in nomadic mode. The manufacturer has even gone so far as to release modernized versions of its Nintendo 64 and Mega Drive controllers, with Bluetooth included and, of course, full compatibility with the Switch. Well that probably won’t surprise many people, but the players’ grumbling is far, far from having subsided. On the contrary.





A mess of problems and players making their voices heard

Nintendo Switch owners have been able to try out the new retro game emulation service introduced by Nintendo for two weeks now. Already, this one was not a winner, as suggested by the murderous comments and the like / dislikes ratio under its presentation trailer. Two weeks later, it is clear that nothing has worked out, and even that the anger of the players increased further.

The three-minute video, titled “Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack – Overview Trailer”, officially became the most disliked video in Nintendo history. It currently only has 17,000 likes, for more than 123,000 dislikes: in other words, there are seven times more disappointed players than happy ones. And yet, we do not count those who put a little blue thumb initially and finally also disappointed … But why such anger against Nintendo? Is it simply a warning to the fans against the firm’s marketing approach and an abusive price? Far from there.

Just go to social media, Reddit, or any other platform where players can give their feedback, to see the slaughter presented by the new Nintendo service: graphic quality below the original games, fluidity in the collection, corruption of backups … We will not quote everything from you, we already have a nice article devoted to all these failures and the reactions they generate among players.

And for the curious, the record for the most disliked Nintendo video was until then held by the E3 2015 trailer for Metroid Prime Federation Force, with its 97,000 red inches for 11,000 little likes!