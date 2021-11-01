this traumatic rupture that she cannot forget, she gives herself open heartedly

Nolwenn Leroy is an artist of immense talent. Always radiant and all smiles, yet she hides a wound from the past that is struggling to heal. On the occasion of the promotion of her next album “La Cavale”, the singer confided in this rupture which put her in danger, and which she will not soon forget… The Objeko team tells you everything in this article.

Nolwenn Leroy: between pop and tradition

Nolwenn Leroy is a ray of sunshine coming straight from Brittany. A nationwide star for nearly 20 years, the singer was not yet predestined to be so successful! This was of course without counting on the appearance of reality TV in France in the early 2000s.

The Star Academy was an innovative program in which participants were filmed day and night. Viewers followed their intense singing and dancing training that was supposed to turn them into real stars. And it worked pretty well! The first winner of the TF1 show is none other than Jenifer, the coach of The Voice. Nolwenn Leroy won the second edition of the legendary show. This allowed him to record his first album, whose single “Cassé” was a great success. Nolwenn Leroy did not choose a career without risk. She is an artist who likes to take up new challenges, and surprise her audience.

She thus became interested in the Breton repertoire, and the success was all the more resounding. She is now just as well known as a Breton folk singer as a French variety singer. At Objeko, we love it!

La Cavale: this long awaited album

If you are a fan of Nolwenn Leroy, you have surely heard of the news. The singer is about to release a new album! This one is called “LA Cavale” and will be released on November 12th. As fans of the singer, we are looking forward to it!

We were treated to a first single story to make our mouth water: “Brazil, Finistere”. The song is a great success! The clip has already been viewed over half a million times on Youtube.





This album is very particular for the singer. She has indeed collaborated with two big names in French song for her writing and setting to music: Benjamin Biolay, and Adélaïde Chabannes de Balsac, singer of Therapy Taxi. We therefore expect a very original and interesting mix of genre! It has been a long time since Nolwenn Leroy wanted to collaborate with Benjamin Biolay in particular, as she recently expressed it with our colleagues from Femme Actuelle:

“We had often met, at the Victoires de la Musique for example. But we didn’t see each other regularly. The idea of ​​an album has germinated over the past two years. Between two confinements, I called him back to ask him if it was still relevant, he said yes, and it was gone. There is no coincidence, it is an alignment of planets. Got to a point where I can surrender to someone, and let go of my insecurities. ”. Our curiosity is piqued!

Nolwenn Leroy: this break that put her in danger

Nolwenn Leroy is very discreet about the content of his album “La Cavale”. However, the singer has revealed the story of one of the album’s tracks, “Occident”, which is particularly close to her heart. She tells :

“At my request Benjamin wrote this text which goes a little out of its usual register. It was not easy to find the right tone. I have been in contact with the Abbé Pierre Foundation for a long time. Solving poor housing should be a great national cause, because so many others flow from this problem! I believe that this touches me particularly, because I knew in my childhood a moment of family breakdown which made me come close to this danger. My mother and I were lucky enough to be able to live with my grandmother. But I saw how things can change faster than you think. ”

The Breton singer gives us rare confidences here about her childhood. We know that his father, the former professional footballer Jean-Luc Le Magueresse separated from his mother Muriel Leroy while Nolwenn was still a child. This precarious situation, however, was not known or addressed until now. There are pains that have a hard time disappearing, and those of childhood are one of them. We can only be delighted to see that the singer managed to get out of it, and brilliantly!



