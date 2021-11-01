Thomas Pesquet bids farewell to the International Space Station

Thomas Pesquet’s second stay aboard the International Space Station comes to an end. The European astronaut from ESA, the European Space Agency, is preparing to descend to Earth on November 4 or 5. If he will no longer return to the orbital complex, his career as an astronaut is obviously not over. He has the Moon in his sights.

After more than six months in orbit aboard the Space Station, which he joined in April 2021, the European astronaut Thomas Pesquet is about to return to Earth with three other astronauts. The date of his return is still uncertain but scheduled for November 4 or 5, or even another day due to the postponement of the October 31 to November 3 launch of Crew-3. Initially he should have returned earlier but the successive postponements of the Crew-3 launch, which carries four astronauts including the European Matthias maurer, forced NASA to postpone the Frenchman’s return to Earth by several days. You should also know that the Germans and the French made the forcing so that the two European astronauts can be found together in orbit. Communication which flatters the ego of both countries but which has no operational and scientific interest.

With more than 230 experiments on the counter on behalf of its Alpha mission, but also partners of the ISS, Thomas Pesquet will have succeeded in his stay in orbit marked by several spacewalks, in order to install new solar panels, and some broken records. On October 4, he took command of the ISS, becoming the first French astronaut to hold this position.

The return of the southern lights! Our orbit and the solar wind allowed us to observe it again, no one is going to complain

.

Aurora season is back! Our orbits and the solar wind has made the aurora visible again. We are not complaining! #MissionAlphapic.twitter.com/AAHrtfOAt3

– Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) October 27, 2021

Objective Moon for Thomas Pesquet

This departure from the Space Station marks the end of a period of his career which allowed him to make two long stays on board the orbital complex. Unsurprisingly, Thomas Pesquet should not return there. Indeed, the European Space Agency guarantees two flights to each of its astronauts. To date, if all the astronauts of Thomas Pesquet’s promotion, that of 2009, have made at least one manned flight, four of them still have to make a second flight. After Samantha Cristoforetti, who is due to take off in spring 2022, there will still be Timothy Peake and Andreas Mogensen to fly a second time, which brings us to 2025. We will point out the particular case of the German Matthias Maurer, selected in 2015 and who s ‘in a few hours to prepare for its first manned flight.

Knowing that the 2022 class astronauts will be operational in 2025-2026, none of the 2009 astronauts will return to the orbital complex. However, their careers are not going to end. Indeed, ESA has obtained three flights of European astronauts aboard the Gateway. His three missions will be reserved for veterans, so Thomas Pesquet and his friends from the 2009 class will be in line to apply for these missions near the Moon. But without moon landing.

We must not hide our face, these three veterans will very likely be among the countries which contribute the most to the ESA budget (Germany, France and Italy). Added to this is the major contribution of France and Italy to the Gateway which will provide the two European modules of this lunar space station and Germany which provides the service module ofOrion. Say otherwise, Thomas Pesquet, Alexander Gerst strongly approached to fly aboard the Gateway. Third place should go to an Italian. And two astronauts are in the running for this place: Luca Parmitano and Samantha Cristoforetti.