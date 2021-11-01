Thousands of American Airlines flights grounded

Bad weather in the United States has disrupted the airline, whose workforce is smaller than before the pandemic.

After the passenger shortage, the staff shortage. American Airlines was forced to cancel more than 1,000 flights this weekend, according to AFP, due to lack of staff. 800 flights were canceled on Friday and Saturday, and more than 400 again on Sunday.

Bad weather in the United States has disrupted the airline, whose workforce is smaller than before the pandemic. Strong winds notably blocked the American Airlines hub in Dallas, and delayed the arrival of employees.





Vulnerable

In a note to the employees of the company, quoted by AFP, the general manager of American Airlines, David Seymour, hopes that traffic can resume normally in early November. The workforce of American Airlines should then expand. 1,800 people, available since the start of the pandemic, will indeed resume service. 600 other employees will be hired by the end of December, which will be added to 4,000 more people at the airports.

American Airlines is not the only company to face a lack of personnel which weakens its organization, making it vulnerable to the slightest gust of wind. Last week, Southwest similarly had to cancel more than 2,000 flights, costing it $ 75 million.

With the progress of vaccination and the lifting of travel restrictions, air traffic resumed in the United States, without staff immediately following in the same proportions. In the third quarter, 78.7% of American Airlines aircraft seats were occupied. In the fourth quarter, the company expects the recovery to continue and the occupancy rate of its aircraft to reach 87% or 89%.