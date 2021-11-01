Tinder wants to “match” Generation Z users with “Swipe Night” series

Tinder’s reply to Tiktok or Instagram so as not to see Generation Z abandoned the dating app. On Sunday, the second edition of Swipe Night (Slip through the night). The interactive video series aired in 2019. The apocalyptic adventure was followed by 20 million people and led to a 26% increase in matchmaking compared to a usual Sunday night, according to the company statement.

This time the three episodes of Swipe Night will be available worldwide and in replay, in the “Explore” tab of the app, where users can choose interest categories titled “free tonight?”, “let’s be friends”, “video game enthusiasts” ”Or“ animal parents ”. After watching a video of the series, participants are put in touch with strangers who have made choices similar to theirs. “Content creates topics of conversation,” says Kyle Miller, vice president of products at Tinder. “The mysteries to be solved, the ‘sleuth’ kind, are naturally open to discussion, and we’re always looking for ways to help our members have better, smoother and more authentic conversations.”





Adaptation to the uses of Generation Z

According to Kyle Miller, Generation Z (those under 25) “are constantly looking for context, like a spark or a connection around a content for example”. “It’s a significant change.” Tinder must also adapt to the new uses of the younger generations, whose Internet experience has been defined by video content, from YouTube to TikTok and its vertical, short, ultra-dynamic formats rich in musical and humorous references.

The app, which belongs to the Match group, has become a leader in the online dating market, in particular thanks to the invention of the famous “swipe” to the right and to the left. It now faces competition from well-established services, such as Bumble or Hinge, but also new entrants such as Feels or Snack, which focus on video and their difference from the way Tinder works.