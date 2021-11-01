“Tomorrow belongs to us” in advance of November 03, 2021: Jim Irving is dead, Leo has meningitis

Advertising

“Tomorrow belongs to us” in advance with the full summary of episode 1049 from Wednesday November 03, 2021- In your daily series, in the Roussel family, little Léo has a serious form of meningitis. Noor and Gabriel are forced to share the same bed and the investigation takes a new turn.

“Tomorrow belongs to us” Detailed summary and spoilers for episode 1049 of Wednesday, November 03, 2021

A water leak brings Noor and Gabriel together

Noor didn’t sleep last night. The wall next to her bedroom is dripping. The leak would come from the neighbor’s house. Warned by Gabriel of the leak, the real estate agent goes to the apartment to see the damage. Noor and Gabriel play false couple again in front of him. But Noor takes his role very seriously, too seriously. Gabriel later tells Charlie that Noor has not stopped groping him. Gabriel does not know how to react to his advances. For him, Noor is just a friend. A little later, Gabriel realizes that Noor just wanted to teach him a little lesson. While waiting for the work to be completed, Noor wants to sleep on the sofa but he is small and whines. Gabriel offers to take his place but Noor suggests another solution, sleeping in the same bed together. A little embarrassed, Gabriel accepts.

The Roussel family worried about Leo

Following his discomfort the day before, Léo was hospitalized. The little boy suffers from headaches, nausea, fevers and stiffness in the head and limbs. Benjamin, the new pediatrician at the hospital, suspects meningitis, an inflammation of the meninges, the envelope that surrounds the brain. Leo has been given broad-spectrum antibiotics and his fever is expected to drop quickly. But Benjamin prefers to confirm his diagnosis with additional examinations including a lumbar puncture. And he then reassures Audrey by explaining to her that Leo will have a local anesthesia just before. The little boy makes sure with Cédric (the father of Angie and Jahia) the nurse that he will not hurt. Then, Leo tries to reassure his “Matie”. Audrey explains to Benjamin that Leo is her sister’s son, and that after his death, he joined his family. From now on, Audrey raises him and considers him as her son from where “Matie”, a mixture of mother and auntie.

Very worried, Lizzie, Jack and Jordan wait in the hall of the hospital for news of Leo. Jordan is hassled with messages from Jahia for their presentation. Jack advises his brother to tell the teenager what is going on, but Jordan feels that is none of her business. Lizzie and Jack feel guilty for not having paid enough attention to Leo who never complains and who always has his nose in his book.

Audrey joins her children when Benjamin is the bearer of bad news. Tests show that Leo contracted purulent bacterial meningitis. The next 24 hours are going to be decisive. Leo’s fever remains very high. Benjamin suggests that the teens continue to support their mother while he takes care of Leo. Audrey begs Benjamin to save him.





Jahia has finished her portion of the talk and complains to her sister that Jordan is not responding to her messages. Cedric, who has just returned from the hospital, explains to his daughters that Jordan’s little brother has very serious meningitis and that his family takes turns at his bedside. Jahia goes to the hospital with the intention of supporting Jordan and she awkwardly offers to finish her presentation. Audrey’s son takes it badly. He doesn’t want her help or her pity. Jahia tries to explain to him that she expressed herself badly but without success.

Karim is laid off

Virginie Corkas accompanies Jim to the police station. His client wishes to file a complaint against Karim for assault and death threats. Martin cannot imagine that Lt. Saeed could be capable of such behavior, but Jim has a witness who witnessed the whole scene. Nordine takes Jim’s complaint.

Martin calls Karim to the police station to hear his version of the facts in the presence of the reporter and his lawyer. Jim provokes Karim who reiterates his threats. Anna’s ex-companion then acknowledges the facts. He admits waiting for Irving at the bottom of his hotel and reporting him. But Karim expresses regret, that of not having been satisfied with having threatened him. Martin has no choice but to take the necessary measures and he dismisses Karim. Commander Constant orders him to let him work. But Karim criticizes him for doing nothing. Martin explains to him that he has obtained from the prefect a team of speleologists who are in the process of exploiting the land where Marjorie’s car was found. But for Karim, by the time the young woman’s body is found, Jim will already be in Miami sipping cocktails! Karim leaves his badge and weapon. He warns Martin: if Jim gets away with it and Anna is doomed, he will never forgive her.

Bart got a parlor with Anna who is still in low spirits. He sent her some money so that she could eat lunch and buy little things that will make her happy. Bart is worried he never has Anna like this. He encourages her not to give up.

Jim is having a drink with his lawyer, when Karim arrives at the Spoon. He continues to provoke Karim although Virginie asks him not to add more. Jim tries to push him to the limit by insulting him. But when he insults Anna, Karim can no longer control himself and brutally hits him in the face. In his fall, Jim knocks down a client. Bart intervenes and orders Karim to go home. Customers filmed the scene.

Chloe receives a visit from Karim who recounts what happened at the Spoon. Karim confides in him that he has the feeling that Jim has planned everything. Still, he checked his alibi the night his wife went missing and he’s holding on. Chloe speculates that Jim may have had an accomplice, but it’s impossible to prove. Karim wants to keep an eye on Jim, put pressure on him and be there when he makes a mistake.

An unknown figure observes from a distance Jim who is doing his jogging. Meanwhile, Chloe confides in Alex that she understood that she could not count on Xavier in this story and that she is angry with him.

For her part, Madame Collet, Marjorie’s mother, is heard by Aurore and Martin. She had her daughter on the phone the week she disappeared. Marjorie was devastated by her husband’s affair with his psychologist and she was afraid of Anna who had left her a threatening message on her phone. But for the two policemen, someone would try to get Anna to wear the hat and everything suggests that it would be Jim. Martin thinks Jim may have made an alibi. But time is running out, because the reporter again filed a complaint a little earlier against Karim, but for assault and battery this time. Martin is afraid that this story will turn against Karim .. In the evening, a man walking his dog discovers Jim’s lifeless body .. He is visibly dead ..

Find “Tomorrow belongs to us” from Monday to Friday at 19.10 on TF1 but also in streaming and in replay on MYTF1.