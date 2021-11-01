Tony Yoka and Estelle Mossely divorced, boxer announces

The two Rio 2016 Olympic champions, who were married in January 2018, are parents of two children, Ali and Magomed. “The priority will remain their well-being,” writes the heavyweight in a post posted on Instagram. He also thanks his ex-wife for the period of their life they have shared.

PEOPLE – He himself recognizes that it is “an announcement that is not simple”. Boxer Tony Yoka announced Sunday, October 31, that with his wife Estelle Mossely, they have been “divorced for a few months now”.

The couple had already experienced a breakup. It was in October 2019. In the same message Estelle Mossely announced that she was pregnant with her second child but that the two parents were separating. However, they welcomed their second child together a few months later.





Paris 2024 objective for Estelle Mossely

Five years after France discovered this “golden couple” during the Olympic Games in Rio, the careers of the two champions continue in parallel. Tony Yoka is aiming for a heavyweight world champion title in the medium term. But there is still a long way to go for someone who has not yet lost a professional fight who has still not faced a top level opponent.

As for Estelle Mossely, who is also still unbeaten among the professionals, the goal is different: to win a second gold medal at the Olympic Games. She hopes to qualify for the Paris Olympics in 2024.

“The urge comes back and say to yourself that it is at home, that made you switch, and made me say that I had to do it. Maybe after that I would quit, who knows. For the next three years to come, my goal is the Olympics, it’s the Olympic double. The Olympics yes, but I am aiming for gold, I am only aiming for gold ”, she declared at the end of October 1000 days before the opening of the Parisian event.

