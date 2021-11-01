Tony Yoka announces his divorce from Estelle Mossely

French boxer Tony Yoka posted a message on Sunday in which he formalizes his divorce from boxer Estelle Mossely. The two champions, gold medalists at the 2016 Olympics, have two children together. They had been married for three years.

He was one of the best known and most popular couples in French sport. Tony Yoka and Estelle Mossely, star of the rings, had made the public dream in 2016 by winning the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Rio, in Brazil. On Sunday, the 29-year-old boxer officially announced their divorce in a message posted on Instagram: “Today I would like to make an announcement that is not simple. Estelle and I have been divorced for a few months now, writes Tony Yoka. It’s a page that is turned. We shared great moments, forever engraved in our memories and our history. I wish him nothing but happiness because he is a beautiful person and a great champion. “





A first separation in 2019

And the boxer continued: “I would like to thank her for all this period of our life and for having given birth to our two magnificent children. The priority is and will remain their well-being.”

Two years ago, Estelle Mossely announced their separation at the same time as the future birth of their second child. We had finally seen them together, the two boxing stars celebrating their two-year marriage at the George V Hotel in Paris in January 2020. Tony Yoka and Estelle Mossely have two boys: Ali, aged 4, and Magomed, 1 year.