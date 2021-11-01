Tony Yoka formalizes his divorce from Estelle Mossely

The two Olympic boxing champions in Rio, in 2016, announced their divorce formalized on Sunday, October 31, through a post on Tony Yoka’s Instagram account.

After a first separation, announced on social networks in 2019, Tony Yoka and Estelle Mossely have therefore put an end to their relationship. The boxer’s message, touching, underlines the wonderful moments spent alongside his companion.

“Today I would like to make an announcement that is not simple. Estelle and I have been divorced for a few months now. It is a page that is turned. We shared great moments, forever etched in our memories and our history. I only wish him happiness because he is a beautiful person and a great champion, ”wrote the former amateur world champion in 2015 in the super-heavyweight category.





The rising star of men’s discipline in France said that the happiness of the two children from their union would always be a priority in the future. “I would like to thank her for this whole period of our life and for bringing our beautiful children into the world. The priority is and will remain their well-being, ”said the 29-year-old athlete, before thanking all the fans who have supported the couple over the years.

For her part, Estelle Mossely has not communicated, for the moment.