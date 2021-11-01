Top 14. Reinach surfaces, the Sopoaga scam … Montpellier-Lyon seen by Twitter

Rugby News See my news

The action of the match: cagade of Lima Sopoaga, author of a very mediocre match, and try of the opportunist Cobus Reinach. (© Icon Sport)

Bad weather conditions, Lyon which only made mistakes in the first half … we can understand you completely if you fell asleep on your sofa in front of this MHR-LOU. Do you get a summary? Come on, relive the game with Twittos inspired …

#MHRLOU @MHR_officiel 00 – 00 @LeLOURugby

The rain is at the rendezvous.

Which team will be the most “waterproof”?

Match refereed by Mr. #MATE – The Lougdunums (@lougdunums) October 30, 2021

The Mignoni point groans / shouts…

No, the GGL Stadium was not behind closed doors. But one thing is certain : Pierre Mignoni has voice. The Lyon coach was surely fed up with the indiscipline of his team, who conceded 5 faults in the first quarter of an hour, and 8 in 23 minutes. Logically receiving a yellow card (Thibaut Regard). That of Hamza Kaabèche arrived… 3 minutes later.

Do you think that if Mignoni doesn’t shout “plate, plate, plate” with each opponent’s attack, his players are letting the opposing players pass? – Uncle R el Bigote (@ b31stfc) October 30, 2021

Lima Sopoaga released after 49 minutes of play

For his first tenure in the Top 14, the New Zealand opener from Lyon, Lima Sopoaga, has completely missed it. Admittedly, his team was under pressure throughout the first half, and he could not express himself much. But its forward in the in-goal, which generates the attempt to Coobus Reinach, gave a serious blow behind the head of the Lyonnais.

it smells like the Sopoaga scam too .. #MHRLOU #sopoagapas – Champion Christophe 🇨🇵🏉🔴⚫ (@ChrCHAMPION) October 30, 2021

Sopoaga for a first tenure, frankly there was better to do … much better #MHRLOU – Kenny Rmsn (@KennyRmsn) October 30, 2021

This match of Sopoaga and Berdeu 😳🤯#MHRLOU

– Tamerlan (@TamerlanXIV) October 30, 2021

A Sopoaga released after only 49 minutes of play. Rest assured, he has not decided to join Brive, but it is clear that the LOU’s away jersey very closely resembles that of the CAB…

But what is Sopoaga doing in Brive? He hadn’t signed in… oh yes, okay. #MHRLOU – Thomas Corbet (@thomascorbet_mo) October 30, 2021

Romain Poite gets angry

Faced with the grim indiscipline of the Lyonnais, the referee Romain Poite has continued to remonstrate with the Rhone captain, Patrick Sobela. The latter even worsened their case by often delaying to place themselves in touch, or not telling how many players they were going to play it.

Poite still showed incredible patience in certain situations in the second half where the ignorance of the rules among several players was scary.

“You know, we don’t always get everything right” Romain Poite, Top 14 referee who addresses a player. #MHRLOU Football would gain so much by learning from rugby, in this very specific area. – Mohamed TOUBACHE-TER (@MohamedTERParis) October 30, 2021

A little humor to finish …

If Montpellier easily won (30-8), this match will not go down in history, that’s for sure. So, to finish, a small panel of inspired tweets …

The exit of S. Kaabeche hurts the LOU.#MHRLOU pic.twitter.com/uUS8RlPUcb – Rugby Tuesday (@TuesdayRugby) October 30, 2021

With what he falls Poite his hands are sweaty #MHRLOU – ⭐⭐🇲🇭TiTi🇲🇭☀️☀️ (@ baramine34) October 30, 2021

Did he miss a good match? And why not? You have two hours #MHRLOU – Benji Bibi (@bibinopapx) October 30, 2021

We agree, do you also think of “shits” when you hear Leo Berdeu? Eh ? No…? 😅 #MHRLOU – Nadounette (@ LaNad31) October 30, 2021

.

