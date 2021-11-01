More

    Top 14. Reinach surfaces, the Sopoaga scam … Montpellier-Lyon seen by Twitter

    Through Clement Mazella
    The action of the match: cagade of Lima Sopoaga, author of a very mediocre match, and try of the opportunist Cobus Reinach.
    The action of the match: cagade of Lima Sopoaga, author of a very mediocre match, and try of the opportunist Cobus Reinach.

    Bad weather conditions, Lyon which only made mistakes in the first half … we can understand you completely if you fell asleep on your sofa in front of this MHR-LOU. Do you get a summary? Come on, relive the game with Twittos inspired …

    The Mignoni point groans / shouts…

    No, the GGL Stadium was not behind closed doors. But one thing is certain : Pierre Mignoni has voice. The Lyon coach was surely fed up with the indiscipline of his team, who conceded 5 faults in the first quarter of an hour, and 8 in 23 minutes. Logically receiving a yellow card (Thibaut Regard). That of Hamza Kaabèche arrived… 3 minutes later.

    Lima Sopoaga released after 49 minutes of play

    For his first tenure in the Top 14, the New Zealand opener from Lyon, Lima Sopoaga, has completely missed it. Admittedly, his team was under pressure throughout the first half, and he could not express himself much. But its forward in the in-goal, which generates the attempt to Coobus Reinach, gave a serious blow behind the head of the Lyonnais.

    A Sopoaga released after only 49 minutes of play. Rest assured, he has not decided to join Brive, but it is clear that the LOU’s away jersey very closely resembles that of the CAB…

    Romain Poite gets angry

    Faced with the grim indiscipline of the Lyonnais, the referee Romain Poite has continued to remonstrate with the Rhone captain, Patrick Sobela. The latter even worsened their case by often delaying to place themselves in touch, or not telling how many players they were going to play it.

    Poite still showed incredible patience in certain situations in the second half where the ignorance of the rules among several players was scary.

    A little humor to finish …

    If Montpellier easily won (30-8), this match will not go down in history, that’s for sure. So, to finish, a small panel of inspired tweets …

    .

