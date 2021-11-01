transgender artist Andréa Furet interprets a story that echoes hers

11:39 a.m., November 1, 2021

She poses for the photographer, black T-shirt above the navel, jeans and sneakers. Long hair, eyes highlighted with a line of eyeliner, discreet lipstick, she smiles at the lens, very comfortable. Andréa Furet, 19, promotes the TV movie He is she broadcast on November 1 on TF1. In this fiction, she plays “Juju”, who announces to her parents that she is a girl in the body of a boy. The story echoes what the actress, herself transgender, experienced.

“All my early childhood, I had the feeling of being different. I did not really know how to explain it. We did not talk much about these subjects in the 2000s”, she explains, talkative. , her slender figure propped up on a sofa. Even in the past tense, she speaks of herself in the feminine. As with Juju in the film, “it’s always been Elle”. In elementary school, she liked to play Barbies, Petshops, jump rope or bungee with her girl friends. She has always loved fashion and beauty pageants.

Andréa Furet came out in June 2019

But beware of stereotypes. It was not until college, around 13-14 years old, when she hung out more with boys, that she asked herself questions. “The topic we talked about the most was sexuality,” she recalls. “I felt more attracted to men but I didn’t identify with a homosexual at all.” Around 14-15 years old, she came across the word transidentity: “There, it was like a click.” But she said nothing: “I wanted to think it over. I kept it to myself for a year and a half.” She does not let anything show, when the character of the TV movie is scarified. But deep down, she has “a bit of the impression of having a double life, inside and out”.

She comes out in June 2019. First, to her mother: “I announced to her very calmly. I had anticipated. I immediately had the right words to show that I had not the choice, that we had to act. ” The maternal reaction? Andrea mimics an incredulous face: “I put myself in the shoes of any parent who has transgender children; it’s a bit of the ground opening up under their feet.” Sandrine, his mother, editor at the magazine She, confirms: “I was sitting happily. My heart was pounding. I was hot. It was an emotional tsunami, a cataclysm.” The discussion lasts over an hour. Both end up, in tears, in each other’s arms, then go for a walk in the forest, with their dog, to decompress.

The high school student asks her mother to let her warn her father, a communications manager in a company. She sends him, a few days later, “a long, long, long message”. The answer is a relief: “I had a presentiment of it”, writes the father. She then announces it to her two brothers. Then to his friends on Instagram. Unlike the TV movie, she says, “everyone reacted well”.

Andréa takes hormones without waiting for her 18th birthday

Everyone moves forward at their own pace. “I cried a lot at the beginning, says his mother. It took a long time to go from ‘he’ to ‘she’.” Her parents may respect Andrea’s wishes, support their daughter and be proud of her, they are worried. For his health. Irreversible effects. His professional future. His social life. The children. “We inevitably ask questions, admits Sandrine. Me, I’ve always wanted a boy, I wondered if there was a link. We feel a little bit guilty, but we shouldn’t. Because it is the nature which is like that. It is something that we do not control “. And then, girl or boy, Andréa is his child.





“There is also this fear of seeing the person change while we always remain the same, analyzes the actress. Parents say that they must mourn. But there is no death. It is a rebirth, like the caterpillar turning into a butterfly. “

Like the transgender from the TV movie, Andréa was lucky. At 17, she did not go through puberty. “I was very androgynous, I had the voice of Mickey,” says the young girl. Today she measures 1m80, shoes size 41, but has no beard or hair. As one doctor sums it up in fiction, in this case, all you need to do is take blockers: “No need to put on your voice makeup, laser hair burn or Adam’s apple surgery.” Thanks to these drugs, the body pauses.

Andréa even skips this step. She sees a shrink and can, with the consent of her parents, take hormones without waiting for her 18th birthday. Little by little, the image returned by his mirror changes: “We are experiencing female puberty. The breasts and the reeds are formed, the facial features are refined.” The side effects – mood swings, decreased libido – are not too obvious. Despite everything, the young girl prefers to stop high school, to follow a distance education and to pass her bac L as a free candidate: “I did not want to make this transition and be vulnerable in front of everyone.”

She is now thriving in her profession

She is now thriving in her profession. “I always wanted to be an actress. It came to me from early childhood. When I was playing a play in school, I loved people looking at me and applauding me, maybe because I was not the most outgoing and popular child. ” Enrolled in Cours Florent since the age of 13, she continues on her path.

After her transition, she told herself that she would only play female roles. But when her agent presented her with this TV movie about a transgender, she couldn’t refuse. TF1 is still a big audience, a way to make yourself known. Then, she adds, this story “conveys a message of tolerance” that she wanted to share and carry.

The actress today feels good: “I am finally perceived as what I am inside.” She adds: “And even, I like …” To interpret Juju as a boy, it was also necessary to make up her: wig, acne, makeup … When she meets someone, the pretty blonde does not necessarily confide: “Yes I feel confident, I’ll tell him. But if it’s not something serious, no. It’s up to me. “

The change of first name, with the consent of his parents, only took a month. That of his birth belongs to the past. Like these photos of her, a teenager, where she is “ugly”. From now on, her name is Andréa, in tribute to her cult character in The devil wears Prada. She does not specify if she has gone through with her physical transition. And prefers to focus on the rest. TV shoots. The Cours Florent. “It would be nice to have a Trans woman at Miss France, she slips. I’ll try…”

He is she, Monday November 1, 9:05 p.m., TF1.