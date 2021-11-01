Twitch stars raise 10 million euros for Action Against Hunger

The charity event that brings together dozens of streamers raised more than ten million euros for Action Against Hunger. Emmanuel Macron congratulated the French-speaking streamers.

The weekend of all records! For three days, around fifty videographers did everything to mobilize their communities through screens. Gathered in Montpellier, for a good cause, their result is unprecedented: in total, 10,064,480 euros were collected for the NGO Action Against Hunger.

For its sixth edition, ZEvent offers itself the luxury of practically doubling the jackpot raised in 2020, which already amounted to 5.7 million euros, for the benefit of Amnesty International.





For fifty hours, the most famous videographers of the Twitch platform took on challenges, including that of making the best pumpkin for Halloween. The host of Questions for a champion, Samuel Etienne, came to test the general culture of streamers. Inoxtag, Domingo or even Antoine Daniel tried to answer his questions.

The congratulations of Emmanuel Macron

This edition of ZEvent broke another record: that of the number of Internet users connected. More than 700,000 spectators were counted Sunday evening on the channel of ZeratoR. Unheard of in France on Twitch.

The videographers were surprised to receive congratulations from the French president. “By mobilizing all together, we can move mountains: you did it # ZEvent2021, you did it again this year! A big bravo”, tweeted Emmanuel Macron.