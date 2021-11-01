https://fr.sputniknews.com/20211031/deux-trains-entrent-en-collision-en-angleterre-1052414262.html
Two trains collide in England, injured – video
Two trains collided in the south of England, not far from Salisbury, Wiltshire County Police said on Sunday (October 31).
“We are currently at the scene of an accident involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury. We are responding with the fire and ambulance service near London Road, Salisbury,” police said on Twitter.
We are currently at the scene of a train crash involving two trains between Andover and Salisbury.
We are responding with the fire and ambulance service at the site close to London Road, Salisbury.
Will update as soon as we have more information. pic.twitter.com/1y3x1p1dkB
– Wiltshire Police (@wiltshirepolice) October 31, 2021
Several people were injured, but there are no casualties, notes for its part the British transport police (BTP). She specifies that she received information at 6:46 p.m. on the derailment of a train in the Fisherton tunnel.
According to the BBC television channel, the accident left 12 people injured.
Around 50 firefighters are at work alongside police and paramedics from southwest England and representatives from Network Rail, firefighters from Dorset and Wiltshire tweeted.
The accident involved SWR Class 159 and GWR Class 158 trains, said the railway operating company South Western Rail. One train ran from Portsmouth harbor to Bristol and the other from London Waterloo station to Honiton, north of Plymouth.
“At approximately 7:00 p.m., the rear wagon of Great Western Railway train 1708 from Portsmouth to Bristol Temple Meads derailed after striking an object on its approach to Salisbury station. The derailment disabled the signaling system in the area. Subsequently, South Western Railway train 1720 from London Waterloo to Honiton collided with the Bristol train, “a Network Rail spokesperson quoted by the local news site said. Wiltshirelive.
The media said the accident took place as the Bristol train was exiting the Fisherton tunnel.
Rail traffic has been suspended in this area, according to a joint statement from South Western Rail and Great Western Rail. About 30 trains have been canceled, according to Wiltshirelive.
A crisis unit has been set up in Salisbury, said the transport police.