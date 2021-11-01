Two trains collide in England, injured – video

https://fr.sputniknews.com/20211031/deux-trains-entrent-en-collision-en-angleterre-1052414262.html

Police in Wiltshire County in southern England are carrying out an operation where two trains collided. Several people have … 31.10.2021, Sputnik France

Two trains collided in the south of England, not far from Salisbury, Wiltshire County Police said on Sunday (October 31st). Several people were injured, but there were no casualties, note for its part the British Transport Police (BTP). She said she received information at 6:46 p.m. on the derailment of a train in the Fisherton tunnel. According to the BBC television channel, the accident left 12 people injured. Around 50 firefighters are on the job alongside police and paramedics from southwest England and representatives from Network Rail, the Dorset and Wiltshire firefighters tweeted. The crash involved SWR trains Class 159 and GWR Class 158, says South Western Rail. One train ran from Portsmouth harbor to Bristol and the other from London Waterloo station to Honiton, north of Plymouth. “At approximately 7:00 p.m., the rear wagon of Great Western Railway train 1708 from Portsmouth to Bristol Temple Meads derailed after striking an object on its approach to Salisbury station. The derailment disabled the signaling system in the area. Subsequently, South Western Railway train 1720 from London Waterloo to Honiton collided with the Bristol train, “a Network Rail spokesperson quoted by the local news site said. Wiltshirelive. The media said the crash took place as the Bristol train exited the Fisherton Tunnel. Rail traffic has been suspended in the area, according to a joint statement from South Western Rail and Great Western Rail. Around 30 trains have been canceled, according to Wiltshirelive. A crisis unit has been set up in Salisbury, the transport police said.

