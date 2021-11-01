Ubisoft wants to invest in blockchain and NFTs, the news

A few days ago, Valve was removing blockchain and NFT related games from Steam. In response, Epic Games has announced that it is open to the subject, a position supported by Ubisoft, which also intends to launch.

First of all, a little reminder of the subject. Roughly, the blockchain is a forgery-proof and decentralized account book in which are entered all information related to cryptocurrency transactions and asset tracking. For their part, NFTs or “non-fungible tokens” are cryptographic tokens associated with a digital element such as an image, a video, an audio file, or any other thing of this type. In other words, it is an identity code or “certificate” used to authenticate a digital object.

In its recent financial report, Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft, said the company will step up its investments in blockchain and NFT to allow players to earn content. Ubisoft has notably injected money into the company Animoca Brands, known for its games based on NFT and blochain, in Horizon Glockchain Games, NonFungible and Crucible. Ubisoft is also one of the founding members of Blockchain Games Alliance.





As you can see, this industry evolves regularly with many revolutions. We see blockchain as one of those revolutions. It’s going to involve more of “playing to win”, which will allow more players to earn content, own content, and we think that’s going to develop the industry a lot. So we’ve worked with a lot of small companies on the blockchain, and we’re starting to have a good know-how on how we can impact the industry. We want to be one of the key players in the field.

