United States, European Union and China accumulate nearly 50% of global CO2 emissions

DecryptionOn the sidelines of the COP26, which is held in Glasgow, Scotland, from October 31 to November 12, an update on CO2 emitters in the world.

If the phenomenon of greenhouse gas emissions, responsible for global warming, is a global scourge, it includes very strong disparities. Currently, China dominates the ranking of the most polluting countries on the planet. But today’s reality is not yesterday’s. By accumulating CO emissions 2 since the start of the industrial revolution, it is the United States that has shown itself to be the worst student in the class.









The site specializing in the analysis of climate and energy data Carbon Brief has traced the time scale to 1850 and assessed the share of each country in total carbon dioxide emissions. The result highlights the “Historical responsibility” States in climate change, a major issue for COP26, from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow.

Since 1850, 2,500 billion tonnes of CO 2 were issued

In the Carbon Brief calculation, emissions are assigned to current geographic and political entities and do not take into account colonial history. Changes in borders have sometimes made it difficult to reallocate programs. In addition, according to the preferred approach – consumption of CO 2 per capita, the most polluting countries in 2021, emissions growth rate – the ranking differs and reveals the complexity of the exercise.









The explosion of CO emissions 2 from China

If the United States and the European Union were the first to carry out their industrial revolution, China has become the first polluter in terms of the annual evolution of CO emissions. 2 . Among the main polluters today, not all have followed the same path.













The greenhouse effect: mechanism, causes and consequences









The greenhouse effect is a natural phenomenon which allows the maintenance of a positive temperature on the surface of the globe. The intensification of the use of fossil fuels leads to an increase in the concentration of these gases (methane, ozone, nitrous oxide, carbon dioxide [CO 2 ]), leading to global warming. CO 2 is the main culprit.









