US and EU sign trade peace (on China’s back)

On Sunday, the United States and the EU confirmed that they had ended their steel and aluminum trade dispute triggered by Donald Trump in 2018. But Joe Biden and EU leaders went further, on the eve of joining Glasgow to attend COP26 the world climate summit. They are indeed committed to working in the next two years to conclude a global agreement on carbon-free production.

Joe Biden and the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen expressed their mutual satisfaction with this agreement by celebrating Sunday in Rome “a new era” and a “milestone” in the transatlantic relationship by presenting an agreement on steel and aluminum.

In a joint statement following a meeting between the two leaders in Rome, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said:

“I am happy to report that President Joe Biden and I have come to an agreement to suspend tariffs on steel and aluminum, and to work together on a new sustainable Global Steel Agreement. “

End of exorbitant customs duties between European and American products

The agreement, unveiled on Saturday by US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, will allow a significant portion of European steel and aluminum exports to the United States to escape tariffs. In return, the EU will remove the additional tariffs it had imposed in retaliation on a series of American products, such as bourbon or Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

“The United States and the European Union are entering a new era of trans-Atlantic cooperation,” said Joe Biden, alongside Ursula von der Leyen, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome.

He said today’s announcements on steel and aluminum were “proof of the strength of our partnership, and of what the United States can do by working with its friends.”

Joe Biden also welcomedan agreement which takes effect immediately, and which will allow the two blocs to look to the future, rather than simply returning to the situation before 2018.

During this short speech to journalists, Ursula von der Leyen for her part hailed “an important step” in EU / US relations.

“We have restored confidence and communication,” said the president of the European executive, after Donald Trump had badly treated Europeans.

Towards a climate agreement “that protects Americans’ jobs”

The United States and the European Union also want to negotiate a major agreement in this steel and aluminum sector that takes climate change into account.





“The United States and the European Union have made a major step forward that will meet to the existential threat of climate change while protecting American jobs and American industry “, he said during a press conference in Rome.

Joe Biden explained that, ofter negotiations for a global agreement (Global Arrangement on Sustainable Steel and Aluminum), to which all countries will be invited, the agreement announced this weekend, which only concerns steel and aluminum entirely produced in Europe, will reduce anti-competitive practices and access to the US market for “dirty” steel.

Understand: this deal is also meant to fight competition from low-cost Chinese steel …