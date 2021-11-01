USA-Values ​​to watch on Wall Street (updated)

(Updated with Coca-Cola, AMC, pre-market price)

PARIS, Nov 1 (Reuters) – Top stocks to watch Monday on Wall Street where futures on major indexes suggest an open up around 0.4% for the Dow Jones .DJI, 0.3% for the Standard & Poor’s 500 .SPX and 0.2% for the Nasdaq .IXIC:

* TESLA TSLA.O is up 3.5% on the pre-market, heading towards a historic high at the opening, after having crossed the threshold of $ 1,000 billion in market capitalization last week. The Chinese group Ganfeng Lithium

002460.SZ and its subsidiary GFL International have also signed a three-year battery supply contract with the American manufacturer of electric vehicles from 2022.

* COCA-COLA KO.N announced on Monday that it would buy the stake it does not yet own in sports drinks group BodyArmor for $ 5.6 billion (€ 4.8 billion), confirming a information from the Wall Street Journal.

* ALPHABET GOOGL.O, AMAZON AMZN.O, APPLE AAPL.O, META PLATFORMS FB.O, MICROSOFT MSFT.O – The heads of state and government of the world’s 20 largest economies on Saturday approved the agreement reached under the aegis of the OECD on international taxation.

* MICROSOFT MSFT.O – Sega Sammy Holdings 6460.T announced Monday that it is exploring a strategic alliance with Microsoft to develop big-budget video game titles through Azure, the US group’s cloud computing platform.

* MODERNA MRNA.O said on Sunday that it had received a notification from the Food and Drug Administration, the health authority in the United States, that an additional period, until January 2022, would be necessary to evaluate its vaccine against COVID- 19 in young people aged 12 to 17. The title of the laboratory loses 3% on the pre-market.





* NOVAVAX NVAX.O jumped 12.2% on the pre-market after the emergency approval in India of its COVID-19 vaccine developed in partnership with the Serum Institute of India.

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON HOG.N takes 8.2% ahead of Wall Street opening after the European Union removed punitive tariffs on motorcycles and other U.S. goods in the wake of Saturday’s announcement of ‘an agreement between Brussels and Washington on the taxation of steel and aluminum.

* GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N will launch a new service allowing investors to bet on SPAC (“Special Purpose Acquisition Company”), companies without operational activity whose securities are issued on the stock exchange for a limited period in order to achieve a or more acquisitions in a particular sector, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. This service is in the form of a two-year interest-bearing bond.

* AMAZON AMZN.O – Amazon workers in several warehouses in Germany began a strike on Monday in support of wage demands and improved working conditions, the trade union organization Verdi announced.

* AMC AMC.N announced on Monday that movie theater admissions in October were the highest since the start of the pandemic. Before the market, it takes 2%.

* LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N fell 0.7% on the pre-market after Jefferies lowered the US defense group’s price target by $ 50, now set at $ 350 per share.

* NEWELL BRANDS NWL.O – JP Morgan raises its recommendation to “overweight” to “neutral”.

* STARBUCKS SBUX.O – Stephens raises its recommendation to “overweight” versus “online weight”.

(Written by Claude Chendjou, edited by Laetitia Volga)