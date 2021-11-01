Vaccination, financial taxation, climate … What to remember from the G20 summit in Rome? – RT in French

The G20 held in Rome from October 30 to 31, 2021 resulted in numerous international agreements on the climate, vaccines, customs duties and financial taxation.

During the G20 summit in Rome, which is coming to an end, the representatives of the twenty richest countries on the planet managed to come to an agreement in order to ratify several agreements on customs duties, financial taxation or even the question. climate.

On the sidelines of the summit, the EU and the United States also reached an agreement on steel and aluminum, hailed by Ursula von der Leyen as Joe Biden. The latter thus welcomed the fact that “the United States and the European Union are entering a new era of transatlantic cooperation”.

The agreement would symbolize according to him “of what the United States can do by working with its friends”. Same story with the European Commission, which believes to have “restored confidence and communication” according to the words of Ursula von der Leyen who referred to the presidency of Donald Trump marked by rather tense transatlantic relations.

Pleased to announce that @POTUS Biden and I reached an agreement to suspend the tariffs on steel & aluminum, and to work together on a new Global Sustainable Steel Arrangement. Together, we deliver for our citizens and for the climate. https://t.co/MnsYzITEoA – Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 31, 2021

The G20 wants to achieve carbon neutrality by “the middle of the century”

Important announcements were made on climate issues ahead of COP26 in Glasgow. The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau notably tweeted his resolution on this subject in these terms: “Climate action cannot be delayed. With our partners, we must face this global crisis urgently and with ambition. This is the objective of the G20 today. ” The G20 countries thus represent nearly 80% of global polluting emissions.

There is no denying climate change. And climate action cannot be delayed. Together with our partners, we must face this global crisis urgently and with ambition. This is the goal of @ g20org today. Updates will follow throughout the day. – Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 31, 2021

The President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, had also been very serious the night before during the dinner of the leaders of the G20: “The eyes of billions of people, of whole peoples, are fixed on us and on the results that we can get it. “

Carbon neutrality by “the middle of the century” according to the formula set out in the final document is thus the ambition displayed by the G20, without this horizon being as precise as the Italian presidency would have liked. The latter indeed wanted to include the year 2050 as a deadline. However, the one chosen would be “quite [significative], considering the diversity of the countries participating in the G20 ”, according to the French presidency. The COP26 was thus judged as “the last and the best hope” to limit global warming to + 1.5 ° C.

Yes, the # COP26 will succeed if we, States and organizations, give all the means to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 with clear and concrete action plans. Let’s get involved. Let’s act now, not tomorrow.

– Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) October 31, 2021

“Some people ask us why we change our goals from 2 degrees to 1.5 degrees. Why ? Because that’s what science says, ”Mario Draghi told his counterparts on the morning of October 31. “We must listen to the warnings of the scientific community: respond to the climate crisis this decade,” he stressed. The European Parliament has already validated this goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, according to AFP.

The G20 countries have agreed to stop this year subsidizing new coal-fired power plant projects abroad, according to a draft final statement consulted by AFP.

For the first time, the G20 agrees on an aid to pay to developing countries

The G20 has also pledged to pay developing countries $ 100 billion out of the global amount of $ 650 billion in special drawing rights (SDRs) issued by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to face the crisis caused. by the pandemic, according to AFP.

“We welcome recent pledges worth around $ 45 billion as a step towards a total global ambition of $ 100 billion in voluntary contributions for countries most in need,” the leaders said. .

This is the first time that the G20 countries have agreed on aid to be provided to developing countries, like the G7. However, the distribution of aid is not indexed to the level of poverty but to the quota of each country in the IMF. The African continent would only benefit from $ 34 billion.

A major tax reform agreed by the G20 countries

The heads of state and government of the G20 also approved on October 30 an agreement on a reform of international taxation, which would provide for an end to tax havens by establishing a minimum global tax of 15% on the profits of multinationals.

“Today, all G20 heads of state approved a historic agreement on new international tax rules, including a global minimum tax, which will end the race to be the lowest on corporate taxation.” US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

This large-scale tax reform aims to prevent multinationals, in particular GAFAMs, from paying derisory taxes in view of their significant profits. An effective tax rate of at least 15% on their profits is thus provided for, and a State will be able to tax the foreign profits of one of its national companies which would be taxed elsewhere in the world, at a lower rate.

Willingness to improve immunization to fight the pandemic

“To help achieve the global goals of vaccinating at least 40% of the population in all countries by the end of 2021 and 70% by mid-2022”, as recommended by the WHO, the G20 countries are commit to take “measures to help strengthen the supply of vaccines and basic medical products in developing countries.”

To this end, the G20 promises to “avoid restrictions on exports and increase transparency and visibility in vaccine delivery”.

The Russian head of state advocated for his part in particular mutual recognition of vaccines against Covid-19 and common rules in the fight against climate change. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov returned to him during a press briefing in Rome on the severing of ties between his country and NATO.

The summit was also an opportunity for Emmanuel Macron to meet Joe Biden after the crisis in Franco-American relations over the submarine affair. He was also able to discuss with Boris Johnson about Franco-British tensions around fishing licenses. If Boris Johnson played the game of appeasing his American counterpart, claiming not to have wanted to interfere in the negotiations between Paris and Canberra, he firmly camped on his positions concerning fishing licenses.