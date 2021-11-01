Vaccination: the disturbing rant of Professor Eric Caumes

Since September 2021, the injection campaign for the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has started for the elderly in particular. But currently, only 17% of those over 65 have received their recall. A situation that annoys health professionals, such as Professor Éric Caumes.

While in France contaminations are on the rise again, the recall campaign for the vaccine against Covid-19 does not move very quickly on his side. This is what the teacher meant Eric Caumes, head of the infectious diseases department of Pitié-Salpêtrière in Paris, this Monday, November 1 on CNews. “It is absolutely abnormal that currently, at the onset of winter, only 17% of over 65s have received a third injection”, he estimated.

The caregiver recalled the importance of receiving this third dose because the protection of the vaccine against the virus decreases over time. According to the professor, if the recall campaign does not accelerate, the people concerned risk “enter hospitals this winter”.

A resumption of the epidemic linked to the return of the cold

Éric Caumes also spoke on the news increased contamination. “There is no doubt about it”, did he confirm before ensuring that he was “a little early” to say that one “new epidemic phase” was already in progress. According to the professor, we will have to wait for the epidemic indicators of the coming weeks “to see how things will evolve”.

In order to explain this increase in the epidemic, Éric Caumes notably cited habits linked to the return of the cold. “We close the windows, the virus stays inside and it does not escape outside “, he said. In addition to barrier gestures, the teacher recalled that he was “absolutely fundamental” to ventilate the rooms.

