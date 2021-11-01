More

    Vaccination: the disturbing rant of Professor Eric Caumes

    NewsWorld


    Since September 2021, the injection campaign for the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has started for the elderly in particular. But currently, only 17% of those over 65 have received their recall. A situation that annoys health professionals, such as Professor Éric Caumes.

    While in France contaminations are on the rise again, the recall campaign for the vaccine against Covid-19 does not move very quickly on his side. This is what the teacher meant Eric Caumes, head of the infectious diseases department of Pitié-Salpêtrière in Paris, this Monday, November 1 on CNews. “It is absolutely abnormal that currently, at the onset of winter, only 17% of over 65s have received a third injection”, he estimated.

    The caregiver recalled the importance of receiving this third dose because the protection of the vaccine against the virus decreases over time. According to the professor, if the recall campaign does not accelerate, the people concerned risk “enter hospitals this winter”.

    A resumption of the epidemic linked to the return of the cold

    Éric Caumes also spoke on the news increased contamination. “There is no doubt about it”, did he confirm before ensuring that he was “a little early” to say that one “new epidemic phase” was already in progress. According to the professor, we will have to wait for the epidemic indicators of the coming weeks “to see how things will evolve”.

    In order to explain this increase in the epidemic, Éric Caumes notably cited habits linked to the return of the cold. “We close the windows, the virus stays inside and it does not escape outside “, he said. In addition to barrier gestures, the teacher recalled that he was “absolutely fundamental” to ventilate the rooms.

    Loading widget

    Subscribe to the Closermag.fr Newsletter to receive the latest news free of charge

    © CNews

    2/12 –

    Eric Caumes
    Eric Caumes was a guest on CNews this Monday, November 1st

    © CNews

    3/12 –

    Eric Caumes
    Eric Caumes is head of the infectious diseases department at Pitié-Salpêtrière in Paris

    © pixabay

    4/12 –

    Covid-19
    The Covid-19 epidemic is on the rise

    © pixabay

    5/12 –

    Vaccine
    A campaign to inject the third dose of Covid-19 vaccine has started for the elderly, in particular

    © pixabay


    6/12 –

    Vaccine
    Currently, only 17% of those over 65 have received their recall.

    © Zuma Press

    7/12 –

    Vaccine
    For Eric Caumes, “it is absolutely abnormal that currently, at the onset of winter, only 17% of over 65s have received a third injection”

    © Zuma Press

    8/12 –

    Illustrations of the Pfizer / BioNtech and Moderna vaccines used to fight the corn epidemic
    The professor recalled the importance of receiving this third dose because the protection of the vaccine against the virus decreases over time.

    © Backgrid UK

    9/12 –

    Vaccine
    There are several vaccines to fight against Covid-19

    © pixabay

    10/12 –

    Epidemic
    Habits linked to the return of cold have contributed to the increase in the epidemic

    © pixabay

    11/12 –

    Barrier gestures
    Eric Caumes recalled the importance of barrier gestures

    © pixabay

    12/12 –

    Mask
    Wearing a mask remains an important barrier gesture


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleThe Priestess of the Black Waters by jeuxvideo.com
    Next articleCac 40: accumulation below the historic high before new records, Index trading strategy

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC