Vaccine: are people over 65 called for a third dose?

While a third dose of the vaccine is recommended for people over 65 who got their last injection more than six months ago, many wonder if they will receive a summons from health authorities to do so. .

In total, some 6.8 million people are eligible for this third dose. Last week, about 2.5 million received it.

If this new injection is strongly recommended, the authorities do not send a summons to the people targeted for access. Except for residents of nursing homes, the process is to be carried out by their own means. To do this, they must make an appointment themselves, whether it is with their attending physician, in a nursing office, in a pharmacy or in one of the vaccination centers still in place.

Internet sites like Doctolib or Keldoc offer this possibility, as does sante.fr, which is linked to the Ministry of Health.

A reminder also for those vaccinated with Janssen

This recall of the vaccine currently concerns people over 65 living at home, people at risk, those with comorbidities and serious diseases, as well as nursing home residents and nursing staff. Patients vaccinated with the single Janssen dose are also called upon to be injected with an mRNA booster (Pfizer or Moderna), starting four weeks after their initial injection.





If the question of an extension of the health pass to this third dose is addressed, the Minister of Health Olivier Véran said to wait for the recommendations of scientists before deciding. In particular, he asked the High Authority for Health (HAS), the steering committee for the vaccine strategy and the scientific council for their opinion. The Academy of Medicine has already spoken out against it.