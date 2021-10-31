Very large fine for Oleg Tinkov

Mathieu WARNIER, Media365, published on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at 3:30 p.m.

Known for having been the owner of the cycling team bearing his name in the 2010s, Oleg Tinkov was sentenced by the American courts to pay a very heavy fine for tax evasion.

It’s a name that has been talked about a lot in professional cycling. Between 2006 and 2016, Oleg Tinkov was one of the emblematic characters of the peloton. Arrived in the discipline with the founding of his team Tinkoff Restaurants, quickly renamed Tinkoff Credit Systems, the businessman was then ousted when the team now known as Katusha arrived in the elite of professional cycling. The Muscovite then returned three years later, first of all by becoming one of the sponsors of the Saxo Bank team before buying all of its capital at the end of 2013. After having been able to count on runners such as Alberto Contador or even Peter Sagan, Oleg Tinkov ended his appointment at the end of the 2016 season, resulting in the outright closure of the team. An all-round entrepreneur, Oleg Tinkov was not necessarily a well-regarded character and in particular became a target of American justice.





Tinkov to shed $ 500 million

Under an arrest warrant for tax evasion, Oleg Tinkov escaped prison in 2020 after paying bail in an amount slightly less than 24 million euros and invoking medical reasons. A case that did not stop there and the American justice rendered its verdict this Friday in a press release. For having tried to escape the American tax authorities within the framework of the activities of his bank, Oleg Tinkov was sentenced to a one-year suspended prison sentence but will above all have to pay an astronomical fine. Indeed, the Russian businessman will have to pay no less than 500 million dollars, or 440 million euros. A sum which is the total of tax arrears of 215 million euros, interest and a fine of 87 million euros. With a fortune estimated at over two and a half billion euros, this fine is a heavy blow for Oleg Tinkov.