Victim of the awakening of Manchester United, Nuno Espirito Santo fired by Tottenham

Manchester United’s clear victory in the Premier League on Saturday at Tottenham (0-3) allowed Ole Gunnar Solskjær to obtain a reprieve at the head of the Red Devils. But she sealed the fate of Nuno Espirito Santo at Spurs. The London club announced on Monday the dismissal of the 47-year-old Portuguese coach, who arrived from Wolverhampton at the start of the season. “I know how much Nuno and his staff wanted to succeed and I regret having to make this decision,” football director Fabio Paratici said in a statement.

Hugo Lloris and his colleagues, only eighth in the Premier League, already have five defeats, including several beatings, in 10 league days. They also occupy only third place in their group in the Europa Conference League, where they started off as favorites ahead of Rennes, the Dutch from Vitesse Arnhem (the Netherlands) and the Slovenes from Mura.

Antonio Conte favorite for the post

Nuno Espirito Santo’s successor is not yet known. But according to English and Italian media, Antonio Conte, free since leaving Inter Milan at the end of May, is a favorite. The Spurs follow on Thursday at home in C4, against Vitesse Arnhem.