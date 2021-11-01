VIDEO – “I want to tell her that I love her”: Valérie Lemercier wishes Celine Dion a good recovery

For the 20h of TF1, Valérie Lemercier came back behind the scenes of this film, ensuring, “it was my easiest shoot”. “I watched her so much”, admits the French actress about the Quebec singer whom she admires “everything, her, her personality, her clown side, her sincerity, her generosity”.

It is 50 years of the life of her idol, Céline Dion, that Valérie Lemercier has decided to embody and realize in a film freely inspired by the life of the singer. The biopic is titled “Aline”, named after the singer in the film, renamed Aline Dieu.

In this film, Valérie Lemercier embodies her idol from her 10 years to today. This performance was made possible thanks to small tricks, like squatting behind a wall to appear smaller and special effects. The adults were thus filmed from one angle and Valérie Lemercier from another so that the viewer had the sensation of seeing her with the size of a little girl.

Tips that amused the actress a lot. “It was fun to go through the ages, to cross the ages, to be 10 years old in the morning and 45 in the afternoon”, she says. But it is above all his admiration for Celine Dion that has fueled this film. To the point that Valérie Lemercier admits it, she dreamed of it. “I am with them, I have lived with them for a few years”, she assures about the couple that Celine Dion formed with her artistic agent and husband, René Angélil.

The actress did not fail to have a thought for her idol, who recently announced that she had to give up a series of concerts until February 2022 because of health concerns. “I mean I love her. I want to wish her well, I want her to be well, to take care of her”, she declares on the set of TF1.