VIDEO – “It makes broken adults”: in “Sept à Huit”, Thierry Beccaro confides in his past as a battered child

INTERVIEW – “Sept à Huit” dedicates this Sunday its “portrait of the week” to Thierry Beccaro. To Audrey Crespo-Mara, the former TV host gives himself up, looks back unvarnished on his past as a battered child.

Will mom come home in a good mood? What state will daddy be in? Throughout his childhood, Thierry Beccaro lived with fear in his stomach. The fear of being beaten “that hurt”, fear of humiliation, daily. Four years ago, the former host of “Motus” broke the silence by revealing his wounds as a battered child in the heartbreaking book “I was born at 17” (Plon editions). On the occasion of his new book, entitled “My own resilience” (Éditions Plon), where he returns once again to this traumatic childhood and the addictions engendered, he agreed to give himself up to Audrey Crespo-Mara, for the TF1 program “Sept à Huit”.

A deep sadness, which continues to this day

Of this violence, years later, he has not forgotten anything. “It hurts, it shatters your body and it shatters your head. It shatters your life. It makes you adults who are broken, really.”, would like to emphasize the actor. Of his life as a child and adolescent he keeps nothing, except “the fear”, “the fear”, for him and for his sister “witness to all this”. “Before my father came home, I begged her not to make dumplings while eating because that was going to drive him crazy”, tells the TV and theater man marked at 65 by a deep sadness, which continues, with this difficulty “to access happiness”. Because if, for a long time, the former presenter tried to look good, that did not prevent him from having a serious depression and falling into an addiction to anxiolytics. “Products that envelop you, that allow you to escape a little”, describes Thierry Beccaro. According to him, it was then the only way to “to overcome what sometimes seems to you to be, to you, the insurmountable”.

An addiction from which he is still not cured, confident that he always has a box with him. “I don’t necessarily use it, but it’s my reassurance”, he explains, adding however: “I wish I didn’t have it one day”. The actor claims to be on the road to reconstruction, in particular by having forgiven his father’s actions. “To forgive is not to forget, but to give yourself a little piece of life, well what remains to you, a little easier, a little more peaceful”, he delivers.

