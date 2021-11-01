VIDEO. The All Blacks unpin Wales, winner of the last VI Nations!

The neo-centurion guided the New Zealanders! With the class we know him, Beauden Barrett scored a double and played a large part in his 16-54 victory on Welsh soil. For his hundredth selection, the opener marked the spirits. His brother also performed well, scoring 19 points at the foot. This clash between the last winners of the Rugby Championship and the title holder of the VI Nations Tournament was expected on the planet rugby. Unfortunately, Wales led by a returning Gareth Anscombe did not hold out for long. The men of Alun Wyn Jones, out on injury, more or less held the All Blacks bridle until the hour mark, even scoring the try of hope in the 61st minute. However, Ian Foster’s men made a difference with their bench. A phenomenon that has become (almost) a habit in recent years. From the 64th minute, the Oceanian team scored the trifle of 4 tries, concluding a big last quarter of an hour at 26 points. Unplayable.

With a masterful interception, Beauden Barrett will score solo the All Blacks’ first try.

In the spotlight, Beauden Barrett was entitled to some praise. His coach, Ian Foster, is clearly one of his admirers. In comments relayed by Rugby Pass, he talks about his opener of the day and talks about the competition for this position:

I know it’s an eternal debate at home, we have two if not three great forerunners (B. Barrett, Mo’Unga, McKenzie). But I think the focus should be on Beaudy right now, his 100th game, you couldn’t describe it better. Playing his 100th, having the opportunity to show some of his skills. He’s been guiding us through a tense time, but that’s always the case when you come here for the first 40-50 minutes, and I couldn’t be more proud of his game. Beaudy always prepares the team first, then he prepares himself and that’s kind of his way of doing things during the week. Him, along with Sam (Whitelock) and a small group of others, we have a few key leaders who are very important to cultivating and maintaining the standards of this group, making sure we have the right balance on and off. ground. They’ve been part of the architecture of the team, and I think it’s even more visible with him. “