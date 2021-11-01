VIDEO. UBB. The incredible vista of Lesgourgues and Seuteni which strikes down ASM Clermont!

Without Jalibert and Lucu, the UBB shines! This Saturday, October 30, the Bordelais crucified Auvergnats who will not have flattened in the promised land of the evening. A meeting that began on the hats of wheels with the relaunch of Seuteni near his 22 meters. The latter pierced the Clermont defense, but was caught by Arthur Iturria. Without really knowing how, Yann Lesgourgues, who came to the support, manages to lift the ball with his foot to go to the test at the nose and beard of Kotaro Matsushima. A high class action that precedes a game dominated as a whole by the players of Christophe Urios. TOP 14. RUGBY. The most decisive scrum half in the championship? It’s not Dupont!





A great performance on which Mahamadou Diaby, captain of the Bordelais, spoke at a press conference. According to comments relayed by Le Figaro, he says : "We did what we wanted to do, that is to say, counter the physical power of Clermont and the icing on the cake is this bonus that we had not planned. Honestly, we are very happy. In the first half, we got into a bit of trouble, we made a lot of mistakes, we left them in the game and in the second half, we went ahead. We put them in difficulty. The return of François (Trinh-Duc) has done us a lot of good. He managed things and brought a little serenity. The balls carried were efficient and above all we were hard on the man. " At the end of the match, François Trinh-Duc also expressed himself: "We had a good game. We are happy. We proved the strength of our group and our character against a great team from Clermont who came to make a result. We knew how to be patient in the first period to find solutions in the second. "