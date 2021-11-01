Vincent and Stéphanie end their adventure after a big argument … for a vinaigrette

Nothing is going well with the farmers of Love is in the meadow. In the new issue of this Monday, November 1, the singles of Karine Le Marchand will blow the hot and the cold. This is the case for Hervé and Stéphanie who, after a crazy torrid night, will see the temperature drop a notch. It is also without counting on Franck, the sylviculturist, who finally regretted having chosen Anne-Lise and will do everything to win back Cécile. But the highlight of the show will be offered by Vincent, the winegrower, as revealed by M6 in an extract published on social networks. While he has not yet chosen between his two suitors, Marie-Ange and Stéphanie, this will make it easier for him because of a very big argument during the preparation of the meal. The winegrower however warned Stéphanie: “Me, I do not throw away food because food is won, you see? You have to go to work to earn its food”, said Vincent, visibly annoyed by a waste of his guest .





Stéphanie then did everything to justify herself by explaining to the farmer that she had not thrown away food because the “dogs also needed to eat”. In vain. Not enough to calm Vincent, who obviously has a grudge against his contender and began to reproach her with another reproach. “No but you’re right to be sorry, it’s like making a liter of sauce. I told you, ‘don’t overdo it!’ You do too much and it is useless. There is too much for the salad, it is (…)

