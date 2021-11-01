Vinicius denies crazy rumor about Barça

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

This media release had caused a stir. André Cury, a recruiter famous for having notably organized the transfer of Neymar to Spain, had recently indicated that Vinicius Junior, the Brazilian nugget of Real Madrid, was in fact a big fan of Barça. The man explained in particular having seen the striker of Merengue cry of joy while he was a teenager during the historic victory of the Catalans against Paris Saint-Germain for the famous “remountada”. A statement that did not fail to create controversy in Spain, but that the main interested party especially wanted to clarify quickly.

“I’ve always been a Real Madrid fan”

In an interview with TNT Sport Brasil, the Auriverde returns to this little sentence uttered by the recruiter: “I have never been a fan of Barça. I have always been a fan of Neymar and some tend to confuse. I have always been a fan of Real Madrid. Real was the club that offered me the least money, but it was the one that believed in me, “he said. One way to put an end to the “accusations”.



