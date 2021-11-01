More

    Volcanic eruption in La Palma – The impressive image of a volcanic lightning above the crater of Cumbre Vieja

    The Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on September 19, causing enormous damage on the island of La Palma (Canary Islands, Spain).

    The weekend was marked by intense Strombolian activity on Cumbre Vieja. Several large-scale explosions sounded this Sunday. Consequence: a considerable volume of ash was emitted by the volcano.

    The lava flows continue to advance and, according to a latest report, they have covered an area of ​​970 hectares and destroyed 2,562 buildings, indicates the European program Copernicus.

    The activity of the volcano is also manifested in other forms, such as volcanic bombs, or volcanic lightning.

    One of them was observed this Saturday, as reported by the Canary Islands Institute of Volcanology (Involcan).


    Espectacular fotografía de un rayo en el penacho volcánico que nos ha enviado una compañera hace unos minutos / Spectacular photograph of lightning in the volcanic plume that a colleague sent us a few minutes ago pic.twitter.com/wrEialoR5v

    – INVOLCAN (@involcan) October 30, 2021

    The phenomenon is impressive but not so rare: at least 30% of volcanic eruptions generate this type of lightning. The latter are produced thanks to the friction between the rocks ejected by the volcano, which are projected at high speed, says La Vanguardia, citing experts from Involcan. Electrical charges are produced when they rub against each other.


