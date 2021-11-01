Wahbi Khazri disappointed with the choice of the LFP

Stéphane midfielder Wahbi Khazri expressed his bitterness over the fact that the League did not value his superb goal against Metz.

On Saturday, during the match against Metz, Wahbi Khazri scored probably one of the most beautiful goals of his career. The Saint-Etienne captain equalized in favor of his team with a magnificent 60-meter lob. A true masterpiece and which deserved to be well exposed, but Amazon and the League have decided otherwise.

For legal reasons and in order to protect their product, the League is opposed to this achievement being broadcast elsewhere than at its broadcaster during the weekend. It was therefore out of the question for social networks to take advantage of it before the last game of the day.

A questionable and contested decision but that the authorities have fully assumed and they have no intention of deviating from their line of conduct: “The LFP leads an active fight against piracy to preserve the rights acquired by rights holders in France and internationally. The LFP has agreements with broadcasters around the world. The LFP covers all major social networks with 20 million fans. The goals are published on the networks of the LFP and its competitions from Monday to respect the agreements with the broadcasters. Anyone can therefore achieve this goal without going through an illegal offer. “





“It would have been cool to value him”

Many fans, supporters or simple followers of the French championship regretted the position of the League. And so was the scorer, Wahbi Khazri. On RMC Sport, the Tunisian expressed his point of view concerning this controversy: “It would have been cool to promote this goal, which is good for me, which is good for Ligue 1 and which highlights the players who make it up. “

Regarding the goal itself, the former Bastian mentioned a stroke of luck while ensuring that this is indeed what he intended to do: “When I’m putting the ball up, I see that the messin block is in place and I really have zero solutions. I don’t want to be countered. My first instinct is to see the situation a little, I see that the keeper is really high and that’s the best solution… I tell myself that at worst, if I miss it, we don’t get caught against it . After that, it takes a lot of success for it to get to the bottom without problems. “