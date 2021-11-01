“We were called dirty blacks”: victim of “racist insults” in Bourgoin, the Torcy futsal team leaves the field

“I have morally strong players but seeing them affected like that is hard. We cannot trivialize that… ”Hatem Mhabouli, assistant coach and the whole Torcy Futsal team are still in shock from the Sunday in hell they just spent in Bourgoin-Jallieu (Isère). One minute from the end of the late match of Matchday 3 of Futsal D2 against Chavanoz, Torcy decided not to resume the match when the score was 4-3 for the locals, following, according to them, “repeated racist insults”.

“We were called dirty blacks, dirty Karlouches (an insulting term that designates a person with black skin). My black players (6 of 11) received spitting, projectiles. In futsal, it’s a little neighborhood atmosphere, we are used to classic insults, it is not bad. But racism like that, we’ve never seen it before. Worst of all, it wasn’t just young people. There were also people aged 45-50 who insulted us instead of calming the little ones. “

For this trip, the Torcy team had left by minibus the day before. When they arrive at the Bourgoin sports center, the players are “greeted properly”. “But then we went for a walk around the gym. We met a group of young people who told us: There are only blacks on your team. We didn’t react, we stayed focused on our game to play. “

Everything degenerated after half-time when the score was 3-3. A group of “about fifty people”, according to Torcy, took their places in the gallery. “They were in an aggressive spirit, they insulted us,” continues Hatem Mhabouli. From where we were sitting on the bench, we couldn’t hear what they were really shouting. But I saw our players lift their heads and watch the stands. “

“The FFF must react”

Several facts of the game (goal refused, red cards) set fire to the powder powders. “The referee lost the thread, continues the assistant coach. One of my players got cut up and another got knocked out. This is where it all started. We heard dirty blacks, go home coming from the stands, there was spitting, projectiles… One of our players threw a bottle into the audience. “



The match is then stopped. “We told the referee that we had suffered racist insults, that our safety is not guaranteed,” continues Mhabouli. But he minimized. He offered to put the supporters at the top of the stands for our safety. He threatened to have the game lost if we did not resume and that he would report because there would have been an attempted blow on him by our player. “

But Torcy therefore decided not to resume the match. “We felt that our safety was not guaranteed and we wanted to show solidarity with our insulted players. It’s too serious. We can’t let this go by without reacting. We don’t care if we lost the game. Last week in Ajaccio, people wanted to break our locker room. The FFF must react. There must be a minimum of security in futsal. There, with racism, we have taken a further step. This is not the spirit of football. We are all disgusted. “

FC Chavanoz “strongly contests”

Torcy is now awaiting its convocation by the disciplinary committee of the FFF. The club is also preparing its report. “During the match, obviously, we don’t have our phone with us, so we couldn’t film the incidents, regrets the assistant coach. The Chavanoz staff apologized saying that they had nothing to do with it, that they did not know the group that had insulted us. We don’t believe this version. Because people had shirts and flags. “