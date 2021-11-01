After the draw conceded by the TFC against Guingamp on Saturday (2-2), the editorial staff of the site LesViolets.Com went to the Guingampais forums to collect the reaction of opposing supporters – very satisfied with their team.

Tregor22: “Very big game. We would almost regret the point of the draw against a big TFC team, very physical … The mayonnaise Stéphane Dumont begins to take and will take.“

Shrek: “Well, with this state of mind we left for a good season, full of hopes for the future.“

Keravel: “A good point and a good point. We held high for the leader at home, we even largely dominated at times. There is the penalty forgotten by Rainville. The pole. The match could have turned out in our favor.“





Enzo2: “TFC is an L2 cador and should be there for the climb. EAG was on a level playing field, Dumont and his pals are doing a good job.“

Number 23: “Very good Forward match for the leader. The Pierrot-M’Changama doublet was impressive: a judicious choice by Dumont as this positioning of M’Changama in support of the attacker.“

Kurun: “What a lively and spectacular match, with suspense! THEhe spectacular and promising performance against the leader of the L2 makes me forget (at this moment) the past disappointments (for 2-3 years).“

