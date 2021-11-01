“What is in question is the understanding that the Church has of herself”

For years, and this is happy as well as painful, the reality and consequences of sexual assault have been increasingly taken into account in a growing number of circles. But in its report published on October 5, Ciase clearly pointed out that there was something specific to the Catholic Church in this area, which is manifested by the number of victims and attackers, the permanence of these practices. , their recurrent and global character (the commission says “systemic”), the fact that the Church has continuously minimized, even ignored, diverted and dismissed, the reality of the facts. Surveys carried out in other countries (Ireland, United States, Belgium, Australia, Germany, Chile, etc.) show that this phenomenon is universal.

Secular paternalistic machismo

What is this something specific to the Catholic Church that is revealed in this way? We have spoken, in particular, of failing internal legal procedures, of a desire for secrecy on the part of an institution wishing to protect itself from any questioning, of morality obsessed with a model of couple relations and anachronistic family relations, of secular paternalistic machismo, the weight of celibacy imposed on priests …

→ TRIBUNE. Sexual abuse: “The Church of the Fathers has failed, its patriarchal structure is guilty”

Each of these explanations undoubtedly conceals a part, more or less large, of truth. But they seem insufficient to me, both individually and cumulatively. The issue of celibacy, in particular, is probably not central, since the reality of sexual assault and crimes is massive in couples and families: it is therefore that conjugal and family life does not protect in any way from abuse. It is therefore neither by legal adjustments, nor by a renewed discipline, nor even by governance reforms that the Catholic Church will face the urgent need to change which is signified to her.

What is in question, much more deeply, is what is upstream of the behaviors of influence and which “authorizes” them. It is the understanding that the Catholic Church has of itself.





An institution of divine right

This conception is that of an institution which is understood as of divine right. She is certainly human but just as divine (Lumen Gentium, 8). Its head, the Pope, is seen as the vicar, that is to say the lieu-tenant, of Christ (LG 22). Its officials, the bishops, are considered the successors of the apostles and represent in their very person Christ (LG 21). The priests are said, by their ordination, configured to Christ and acting in persona Christi Capitis (Presbyterorum Ordinis, 2). Etc.

→ READ ALSO. After the Sauvé report, the crisis of confidence among Catholics

It is these pillars that the Catholic Church should reconsider, not only to prevent the abuses from continuing, but because it is these pillars that induce them with particular violence and impunity. Clericalism is not only ” a deviant way of conceiving authority in the Church »(Pope Francis, quoted in the report of Ciase, § 0873): it is registered in its very foundations.

However, the Catholic Church is not without resources to face this dizzying challenge. These resources are found in the Church movements, especially of women, which act and struggle day in and day out. Or even in the desire of a certain number of leaders to make things happen, the first of which is undoubtedly Pope Francis himself, who, for example, has launched the current approach. For a Synodal Church.

A more collegial communion

On a more fundamental level, the main one of these resources seems to me to lie in the assertions of the Council of Vatican II on the “Common priesthood of the faithful “(LG 10 sqq.). Based on this idea of ​​a contribution from all to the priesthood, the Catholic Church could move forward, in fidelity to its own teaching, towards a more horizontal, collegial and participatory communion, where each and everyone, with their own charism but on an equal footing, would contribute to the mission and to the life of the Church.

→ READ ALSO. Sauvé Report: bishops listening to the expectations of their faithful

These necessary and decisive advances could only find their full expression and their full authority in a conciliar process. The current synodal process opens up and allows us to hope for this path towards a Vatican Council III.

I am convinced, Catholic brothers and sisters, that you will find many other Christians and other Churches to encourage you on this path of refoundation.