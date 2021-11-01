what strategy to adopt in this context?

•



Arvalis-Plant Institute

Terre-net Media

This start to the campaign is very eventful. While the 2021 yields may have been disappointing, now nitrogen prices are soaring. The question of fertilization management can arise, in terms of doses and fractionation… The regional teams of Arvalis Hauts-de-France have looked into the subject.

PFor technical reasons, but above all economic ones, it may be tempting to revise downwards the nitrogen doses on wheat during sowing.

In Hauts-de-France, the usual yield response as a function of the nitrogen dose is on average 40 q / ha. For this reason, the technical optimum has often been considered identical (the dose of the assessment readjusted with a tool to aid decision (OAD)) and the economic optimum. But with nitrogen prices soaring, we can imagine that at one point, the two optima must dissociate.

From the analysis of the tests on the response curves to nitrogen carried out in the regions, various matrices could be formed illustrating the deformation of theoptimum technique of nitrogen to be added to a plot, based on two economic criteria: the price of nitrogen and that of wheat.

These prices are linked, mainly for freight and production reasons. In fact, we are often in the white area of ​​Table 1, where the optima merge. But if we consider that the price of nitrogen is climbing much faster than that of wheat, and if we cannot access the necessary quantity of fertilizer because of a lack of supply, then it is necessary to consider optimizing the efficiency of its fertilizer as much as possible.

The current context corresponds to an optimum technico-economic dose lower by about 15 kg N / ha on average compared to the 0 reference.

Take into account the purchase price of nitrogen

If nitrogen (ammonitrate 27 or nitrogenous solution 39) has been purchased up to 400 € / t and if the prices of wheat for the next season are offered at 230 € / t and more: the technico-economic optimum, based on more of 20 years of analysis of response curves to nitrogen in Hauts-de-France, does not change … splitting either… and an ADO can always allow fine optimization of the dose to be spread.

The climatic risk of improperly recovering this nitrogen at the end of the cycle is estimated at one year in five (see one year in ten at serious risk) … This year, some nitrogen response curves quite quickly leveled off. Consequently, one can hear here and there a certain doubt on the valuation of nitrogen. But 2022 will not be 2021, which was not representative: let’s drop the too easy shortcuts.





If nitrogen is purchased at the moment at more than 500 € / t: it is better to reduce the manure compared to the optimum of at least 20 units. If there is a real nitrogen shortage and everything is not covered, the intake dose must necessarily be reduced.

Lower nitrogen, yes … but how?

First of all, care should be taken to measure the remainder at the end of winter (RSH) as soon as possible and over the total depth of the soil (so in case of deep soil, over 0-30, 30-60 and 60-90 cm). This makes it possible to estimate the total predicted dose as accurately as possible.

Above all, do not lower the dose at the end of the cycle ! Rather at the beginning. This is where savings can be made depending on the year. In winter, the slow rate of wheat growth and leaching represent risks of poor valuation. But yes, you need a minimum of ears / m² anyway: the temptation is great to increase the sowing densities? Oh no! This would only increase the need for early nitrogen. The more plants there are per m², the worse the tillering (number of tillers / plant).

To try : remove the first contribution to tillering. Or shift it as much as possible, with a dose of 30 to 40 units maximum to prime the “pump”. In any case, this is where it is necessary to reduce, and anticipate the 1 cm ear stage for 7 to 10 days, then return to the 2 node stage. To better guide the decision during tillering in particular, it is obviously possible to carry out an RSH, but also touse a double density band of seedlings (BDD or Limaux), a simple method to control the first supply of nitrogen. The greater number of plants results in the consumption of the soil’s mineral nitrogen stock more quickly. Thus, if a yellow discoloration is observed from the end of January in the BDD, this will reflect an early deficiency and will allowanticipate the contribution without any prejudice to the rest of the field. This method works very well and indicates when the wheat needs will actually start. To be done now!

So, we shift, we split a maximum to benefit as much as possible from the best weather slots and maximize the CAU (nitrogen utilization coefficient). Any applied nitrogen unit must be absorbed! Be careful, the 1 cm – 2N ear slot is now very risky, because it is often very dry, even for our region, with practically every other year.

Also, do not arbitrarily remove the last addition to last leaf : it is the one which yields the most with the current varieties which often have significant weights of a thousand grains (PMG) and excellent ear fertility. In addition to the yield, late intake also yields more protein. Even the absence of convictions that protein pays, it turns out that the majority of varieties grown on sole have fairly low intrinsic protein contents (Chevignon, Campesino, Kws Extase…): the wheat prices offered today will not be honored if the quality is not there. For these two reasons, it is risky to ignore the end of the cycle.

For producers who have access to it, it is always possible to use organic fertilizers, such as slurry or digestates, for the start of the cycle in particular: the performance at the early stages is lower, due to the lower quantity of mineral nitrogen compared to synthetic fertilizers.

