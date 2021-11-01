What’s happening ? Laeticia Hallyday on a drip, this video posted on Instagram creates concern!

What happens to Laeticia Hallyday? Is Johnny Hallyday’s widow exhausted? It must be said that since December 5, 2017, the date on which Johnny Hallyday breathed his last, Laeticia Hallyday has experienced ups and especially downs. For several years, the mother of Jade and Joy was in conflict with the first two children of her late husband, Laura Smet and David Hallyday. A quarrel which turned into a real legal battle until David Hallyday gave up and Laura Smet accepted an amicable agreement.

On the heart side, Laeticia Hallyday tried to rebuild herself without forgetting her husband who died after a long battle against lung cancer. It was first in the arms of a man named Pascal that Laeticia Hallyday tried to rebuild her life. But this love story did not work and ended in failure. A few weeks after her break-up with Pascal, Laeticia Hallyday admitted that this relationship “was more of a band-aid” than a serious story. A shocking confidence which should not have pleased the main interested party! Especially since Laeticia Hallyday did not take long before finding love again. And it is in the arms of the famous French director Jalil Lespert that Laeticia Hallyday seems fulfilled today. The couple live in Los Angeles where Jade and Joy go to school.





But then, how to explain this story shared this Saturday, October 30, 2021 by the mother of Jade and Joy? On the video, Laeticia Hallyday appears on a drip. One thing is certain: seeing Laeticia Hallyday infused is not common! And rather worrying. Even if this one displays a big smile. “I feel good. They take good care of me. To give me back energy and strength,” explains Laeticia Hallyday, who visibly receives a treatment rich in vitamins through the veins. A treatment given to her by the American company SOS Doctor House Call that Laeticia Hallyday did not fail to identify on all her stories!

