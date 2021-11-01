When Pfizer demonstrates the ineffectiveness of the vaccine

through Zola.

With time and several waves, we now have enough distance. Looking at what is happening globally, after 7 billion doses injected to date, we can compare the year 2020 without a vaccine with the year 2021 with the vaccine, compare the highly vaccinated countries and those that are less. . It is time to ask questions. The results are now becoming significant, covering 20 months and billions of individuals. What results for mass vaccination?

We can do everything to the numbers, I do not deny it, others either. If we can show this or that country, to say everything and its opposite, it is more difficult by taking the whole world, leaving aside each particularity. Indeed each country has different conditions, too many factors that can modify the results. The comparison is sometimes difficult, manipulative if we omit certain factors, but by taking all of them, there is less bias.

Here are side by side the curves of covid cases and vaccinations in the world. The curve of cases is perfectly linear, we do not have the impression that there has been a break or a slowdown with the vaccinations. There is even a lower slope in 2020, then an acceleration.

That said, if there is no new variant, there will be a slowdown in the case curve, which will be wrongly attributed to the vaccines. It will be the reverse if a new significant variant appears.

We were told in December 2020 that the vaccine would protect us 96%, this was not the case. We were told that everyone had to be vaccinated to obtain collective immunity to break contagions, this was not the case. Now we are told, without laughing, that the third dose will protect us 95.6%.

Pfizer confirms the ineffectiveness of vaccines!

Surprisingly, this presumption of ineffectiveness is confirmed by the laboratories that market and sell their vaccines.

There are different ways of reading studies and articles. There is the scientific and statistical reading which will salute the methodology and validate the conclusions, even if they are erroneous, the most important being that it is done “in the rules”. This was the case with Remdesivir and most vaccines. Even the eminent Enarque Laurent Alexandre admitted a posteriori in an interview that he was wrong about Remdesivir (which all the others did not do), this does not prevent him from continuing to trust with his eyes closed to the same methodology.

Next to this stupidly scientific reading, there is a reading of the results with a little common sense and with more interest in the patients than in the methodology. With this unscientific reading, the results published by Pfizer are puzzling.

1. Pfizer study on the effectiveness of the two doses

Remember the first study that led to the authorization of the vaccine: 3 deaths in the placebo group, 2 deaths in the vaccine group. OK, little vaccine advantage, but over a period that is far too short to be credible. Now Pfizer has a little more perspective, and on the same cohort, it published a second study with the results stopped at 6 months, that is to say in July 2021 (full study here).

The result on the effectiveness of their vaccine is clear, and it is not me but Pfizer who says it: placebo group, 14 deaths, group of vaccinated, 15 deaths. Scientists and politicians will salute the quality of the publication, those with a little common sense will watch the result: what is it? So many deaths on one side or the other, what is the benefit? What drug would be authorized for sale with such results at 6 months? No. Early treatments were rejected for less than that.

Some went further by sifting through the details of Pfizer’s figures, only to find that in fact there were 20 deaths in the vaccinated group against 14 deaths in the placebo group. In fact, Pfizer had proposed to the unvaccinated participants of the placebo group to receive the vaccine in early 2021, and some placebo-vaccinated persons died, bringing the number of vaccinated deaths in the Pfizer study to 20 after 6 more months. I will not go into this controversy of figures to retain only what is indisputable: the Pfizer figures show no superiority of the vaccine after 6 more months.

2. Pfizer Third Dose Effectiveness Study

If we can look on the bright side, Pfizer recurs with its study on the third dose, its figures confirming the ineffectiveness of the vaccination with the first two doses. Rather than looking at the numbers Pfizer wants to show you, let’s take a look at the others:

Study on 10,000 patients up to the date of their two-dose vaccination: 5,000 received the booster, 5,000 a placebo. Median follow-up of 2.5 months, which is very little, and means that some have barely 1 month of follow-up. Is it serious to post about efficiency? The optimists will laugh at the 5 cases of covid in the group “boosted” at the third dose, it is the least of things after 3 doses and 2.5 months of follow-up! Me, I look at the other group, that of the vaccinated with two doses with a little more hindsight: 106 cases of covid. This is the most interesting figure. Why ? Because it is 106 cases in 2.5 months out of 5000 vaccinated double dose ! This is huge, and it shows the ineffectiveness of the vaccine after a few months.

Over a period of 2.5 months, having 106 cases of covid out of 5,000 vaccinated two doses, this corresponds to 1.45 cases per day, or 19,430 proven covids per day for a population of 67 million! Over 2.5 months, that would make a wave of 1.47 million infected. Note that our last wave saw 1 million cases over three months, from August 1 to October 31. Conclusion: this is more cases in double-dose vaccinated than in the general population, while we are told that 80% of cases are due to unvaccinated.

Precision: I am not telling the story, it is Pfizer’s figures. An important bias, I admit, the Pfizer series only concerns those over 16 years old. These figures must therefore be brought back to the corresponding population, which does not make more cases, but as many cases. This is confirmed moreover by the discourse of conspirators that has become official discourse, demonstrated in more and more studies: the vaccine does not protect against infection, the vaccinated person is as much a carrier and contaminant as the unvaccinated, on an equal footing. . Pfizer’s figures only confirm this.

As for the 5 covids out of 5000 “booster”, they will very likely become 106 in the next 6-8 months, everyone knows this but pretends that this is not the case. 95.6% efficiency? They fooled the “specialists” for the first time with the lack of perspective, but a perfect publication. They are going to fool them a second time with a hindsight of 2.5 months to prove that it works. They were careful not to wait 6 months to sell this third dose, and once digested, move on to the fourth, in preparation (already ordered in many countries).

All the curves, all the studies, all the official speeches converge on this observation: after a short beneficial phase, no benefit attributable to the vaccination in the medium term.

If you want studies other than that of Pfizer, Paul Alexander and Harvey Rish have sent me their latest work: compilation of studies showing the ineffectiveness of vaccines (27 studies as of October 30, 2021). I look forward to seeing the same studies showing the efficacy of vaccines, which even Pfizer, the first interested party, cannot do. Also brand new, this Lancet study in Sweden covering more than 800,000 cases: vaccine became ineffective between 121 and 211 days, depending on the vaccine (and third dose proposed to push back a problem that will always be the same!)

Protection of severe forms

If all this calls into question the effectiveness of vaccines and the usefulness of the past, there is only one argument left: the vaccine protects against serious forms.

There it becomes very difficult not to speak nonsense, it all depends on the way in which we do the accounts, which explains the disparities from one country to another, while it is the same virus and the same men. Thus France shows an obvious result as regards the gravity of the last waves, less and less lethal.

Deceased patients with covid or deceased patients of covid, it can make a huge difference. France is also a champion of fiddling with figures. She is the champion of unvaccinated patients in intensive care, and her statistical organizations are not afraid to forget half of the deaths as we have seen recently. The prize goes to our Minister of Health who claims zero deaths from the vaccine, while in the world we are approaching 100,000 declared deaths. To arrive at this number, take what is published in Israel, Great Britain or the USA, divide by the number of doses injected in the country, and multiply by the number of doses injected in the world. When you know that, moreover, these deaths are denied as much as possible, you know that the figure obtained is the low end of reality.

Look at the last wave in Israel, despite the bi and tri vaccinated, you have 10% less deaths, compared to the wave at the end of 2020, without the vaccine. Same observation in England: 10% fewer deaths, not more.





If we accept 10% fewer deaths at the end of 2021, with vaccines, compared to the end of 2020 without a vaccine, what about the responsibility of the variant in this result? Since the arrival of the delta, we know that it is more contagious, but also a little less virulent than English. So this 10% profit: vaccine-related or related to the nature of the variant? The increasing use of early treatments should not be overlooked either, despite the pressure not to use them. Ivermectin 25 times more prescribed in the US, same findings in many countries, even in pharmacies in France.

To get away from the biases inherent in each country, it may be best to go back, as at the beginning of the post, to the raw global figures. So here is the world mortality curve:

Difficult, if not impossible, to detect a drop in mortality with vaccination. Growth is still linear, with a 2021 slope steeper than the 2020 slope. In France, we will have as many deaths on December 31, 2021 as on December 31, 2020.

So fewer severe cases with vaccination? The figures allow to have doubts, history will judge.

After the effectiveness of the vaccines, a little word about the effectiveness of the pass. You have been shown here that the drop in effective R heralds the end of the wave that has started before the pass can have any effect. The current recovery has also been announced to you with this R for 15 days, despite more vaccinated and the pass. CQFD. Vaccines and pass undergo the virus and its variants, but do not control it.

A little hope

You were also informed here that for 9 centuries, the 15 largest viral epidemics had lasted only 2 to 3 years (with some local reminiscences), and this without vaccine or treatment. It will be the same here, with probable end in 6 months, maybe a little before, maybe a little after.

A great experienced “charlatan” told you 18 months ago that this would be the case, and that he did not believe too much in vaccines against RNA viruses. He was planning a release with less and less harmful variants.

Some curves seem to show it, when we see the evolution in France over almost 2 years:

The rhetoric for vaccination is skewed. It is supposed to justify political and non-medical measures, and to encourage putting under guardianship. If the vaccines were really safe and effective, this talk would not be necessary, and none of us would be here to argue, because all vaccinated as on all other occasions. The current vaccinators are cornered, they are desperate to escape the trap into which their own rhetoric and reckless policies have put them.

As for those who accuse the unvaccinated of being responsible for the situation, calling them irresponsible, dangerous individuals to be banned from society, let them be wary. They have no evidence, no figures, no studies to back up their accusations, because they are piling up the other way around. One day they can be sued for defamation and incitement to hatred. Justice will be based on facts, evidence, not baseless words. The scales of justice tilt more to one side than the other.

source: https://www.covid-factuel.fr