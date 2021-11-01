when Under can’t explain the Sampaoli system to his own friends

In an interview for the Canal Football Club, Cengiz Under admitted that he could not explain to his friends the game system set up by Jorge Sampaoli at OM.

“I tell them to let it go.” In an interview for Canal Football Club, OM striker Cengiz Under returned to Jorge Sampaoli’s game system in 3-3-3-1 in the offensive phase and 4-2-3-1 in the defensive phase, that he has trouble explaining to those close to him.

“Sometimes my friends in Turkey ask me in which system we play with Sampaoli,” said the striker who arrived in Marseille in the summer transfer window. “I tell them ‘drop it’ and change the subject,” he adds, laughing.

“I can play as I want, he leaves me free in attack”

More formal, the Turk finally returns to the character that is his coach at OM: “Sampaoli is someone who has a lot of energy, he often ignites and he is funny too. I am really happy to work. with him.” He admits having exchanged on the phone with the Marseille technician before signing in the Marseille club. “I could feel his energy,” he recalls.





If he has trouble explaining the system in which he operates, Cengiz Under still seems satisfied with the freedom given to him by Sampaoli: “I can play as I want, he leaves me free in attack. ‘is very important for me. I play on the sides, I am good at duels, I rush quickly towards the opponent, and I like to play one on one … I try to put myself in position to score or to create opportunities for my teammates … “

A game that seems to please the Marseille technician, who has already established the attacker eight times in 13 days, notably missing the meeting against Lorient after his red card against Lille. Author of an excellent start to the season, Cengiz Under had scored three goals in three games at the start of the championship.