Where is France in relation to the objectives it has set for greenhouse gas emissions?

“Can do better”. Here is the comment that could appear in red ink on the copies of the signatory states of the Paris Agreement, initialed six years ago. Their action plans to fight climate change lead the world to a warming of + 2.7 ° C by the end of the century, very far from the target of 1.5 ° C, warns the UN in a report published in September based on the conclusions of the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change).

Among them, does France act as a good student? To follow the objective established at COP21 in 2015, the government set itself several levels before considering carbon neutrality in 2050, that is to say that greenhouse gas emissions (GHG ) are fully compensated by the absorptions of the planet at this time. But, for the moment, France is struggling to keep its commitments.

The government had set the threshold for emissions not to be exceeded at 442 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent (Mt eqCO2) between 2015 and 2018 (then 440 during an adjustment), but France has exceeded these promises each year. Citepa, responsible for studying the effects of climate policies and measures on emissions, notes a “exceedance estimated at 65 Mt CO2 eq over the whole period”. “Greenhouse gas emissions only decreased by 1% per year on average between 2015 and 2018, while the scenario [de Stratégie nationale bas-carbone (SNBC) votée en 2015] projected a decrease of 2.2% per year, on average, over this period “, adds the organization in its 2021 report (PDF).

The year 2019 is below the objectives set by the second version of the SNBC, which however raised the initial ceiling, which was not respected. “It is very likely that the year 2020, with an exceptionally low level due to the health crisis, will also be below the SNBC target set for this year”, advances the Citepa, which however fears a “rebound in emissions” after the health crisis, even though the effort must accelerate after 2023.





[Pour lire le graphique ci-dessous : les barres grises représentent les émissions réelles de la France chaque année depuis le début du siècle. Les lignes oranges représentent les objectifs de la première SNBC et les lignes jaunes, ceux de la deuxième SNBC. Enfin, les points verts correspondent aux objectifs fixés dans différents textes de loi.]

And in the future, France still risks exceeding its own targets. According to the latest projections “with existing measures” carried out by the Ministry of Ecological Transition, which take into account the effect of the policies adopted, French greenhouse gas emissions will reach 367 Mt CO2e in 2030 and 330 Mt CO2e in 2050, well beyond the 310 and 80 Mt CO2eq expected respectively in the second national low-carbon strategy and the energy-climate law adopted in November 2019.

The ministry emphasizes, however, that this “scenario only takes into account the policies and measures adopted up to December 31, 2019”, thus excluding in particular the measures appearing in the climate and resilience law promulgated at the end of August. “Many measures of the bill provide for extended implementation deadlines [qui] are clearly incompatible with the expected pace of action against climate change and the catching up of the delay taken by France in reaching its carbon budgets “, however noted the High Council for the climate at the beginning of the year. Badly rated so far, the French copy will therefore have to be reviewed and corrected.