White House spokesperson positive for Covid-19

Jen Psaki has not had contact with President Joe Biden, 78, since Wednesday, October 27. Suffering from mild symptoms, she will work in isolation for at least ten days.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced on Sunday that she had tested positive for Covid-19, days after deciding not to participate in US President Joe Biden’s European trip because members of his family had contracted the virus .

She said in a statement that after being declared negative several times during the week, a test turned out positive on Sunday.

“Although I have not had close in-person contact with the President or senior White House officials since Wednesday, and tested negative for four days after this last contact, I disclose today’s positive test. hui for the sake of transparency, ”she explains. “When I last saw the president on Tuesday, we were sitting outside more than a meter away and we were wearing masks.”





Mild symptoms

The spokesperson said she had only mild symptoms thanks to the vaccine and said she was working from home, adding that she would quarantine herself for ten days before undergoing a new test and possibly returning to the hospital. White House.

Joe Biden, 78, was in Rome for the G20 summit on Sunday and will be in Glasgow on Monday for the COP26 climate summit. He received a booster shot from the Covid vaccine in September.

Many Americans remain immune to vaccination and only 58% of them are fully vaccinated, while the United States has recorded more than 745,000 deaths from the pandemic. US health officials have approved booster shots for Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

