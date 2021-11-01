White House spokesperson positive for Covid-19

The spokesperson says that thanks to the vaccine, she has only mild symptoms and specifies that she is working from home.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced on Sunday that she had tested positive for Covid-19, a few days after deciding not to participate in US President Joe Biden’s European trip because members of his family had contracted the virus.

Jen Psaki assures in a statement that after being declared negative several times during the week, a test was found positive Sunday. “Although I have not had close in-person contact with the President or senior White House officials since Wednesday, and tested negative for four days after this last contact, I am releasing the positive test today. for the sake of transparency», She explains.





“When I last saw the President on Tuesday, we were sitting outside more than a meter away and we were wearing masks.“. The spokesperson said she had only mild symptoms thanks to the vaccine and said she was working from home, adding that she would quarantine herself for ten days before undergoing a new test and possibly returning to the hospital. White House.

Joe Biden, 78, was in Rome for the G20 summit on Sunday and will be in Glasgow on Monday for the COP26 climate summit. He received a booster shot of the Covid vaccine in September.

Many Americans remain immune to vaccination and only 58% of them are fully vaccinated, while the United States has recorded more than 745,000 deaths from the pandemic. U.S. health officials have approved booster shots for Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.