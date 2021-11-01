White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki tested positive

The coronavirus has once again entered the heart of American power. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced on Sunday that she had tested positive for Covid-19, days after deciding not to participate in US President Joe Biden’s European trip because members of his family had contracted the virus .

In a statement, Jen Psaki explains that after being declared negative several times during the week, a test came back positive on Sunday. “Although I have not had close in-person contact with the President or senior White House officials since Wednesday, and tested negative for four days after this last contact, I disclose the positive test today. ‘hui for the sake of transparency’. “When I saw the president for the last time on Tuesday, we were sitting outside more than a meter away and we were wearing masks,” she said.





Telework

The spokesperson said she had only mild symptoms thanks to the vaccine and said she was working from home, adding that she would quarantine herself for ten days before undergoing a new test and possibly returning to the hospital. White House.

Joe Biden, 78, was in Rome for the G20 summit on Sunday and will be in Glasgow on Monday for the COP26 climate summit. In September, he received a booster shot from the Covid-19 vaccine.