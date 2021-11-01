who is affected by the revaluation?

This is good news and a step forward for small farm pensions. As of Monday, November 1, the Chassaigne law comes into force and thus increases the income of certain farmers who have retired. Retirees with a small pension will benefit from an increase in their average income, with an increase of 10%.

127,000 heads of farms concerned

This revaluation concerns self-employed workers in agricultural professions. They must prove that they have completed a career as a farm manager or farm manager for 17 and a half years. They must have validated all their quarters and have a very low pension, namely 800 euros per month on average, against 1,500 euros for the entire population. 227,000 farmers benefit from this measure.

Farm managers receive on average a gross monthly pension of 953 euros for men and 852 euros for women. “This measure was all the more urgent given that almost half of all farmers will be in a position to retire in the next ten years and that the amounts of pensions and pensions currently paid are the lowest of all. sectors “, reacted last spring the Chambers of Agriculture.

A pension of at least 1,035 euros

Until now the average income of a farmer did not exceed 75% of the minimum wage. From this Monday, November 1, they will be upgraded to 85% of the minimum wage, or 1,035 euros for a full career. This increase represents a gain of 105 euros each month, on average. “It is a strong advance, which was expected, which was necessary“, greeted the Prime Minister, Jean Castex in April.

The farmers concerned will receive for the first time this revaluation on their pensions for the month of November, paid in early December. This increase was scheduled for January 1, 2022, but it was anticipated by two months. It will cost 280 million euros each year and will be financed by national solidarity.





Spouses are not affected

However, this revaluation does not concern the spouses of heads of agricultural holdings. A bill was passed in June 2021 in the National Assembly, but it has not yet been considered by the Senate. The text, carried by the Communist deputy André Chassaigne, plans to increase by 100 euros per month on average the pensions of spouses and family carers who have worked on the farms.

They receive, on average, a pension of 604 euros each month. The situation is worse if they have not validated 150 quarters because in this case, their average income drops to 307 euros. In April 2021, the Chambers of Agriculture thus denounced a “limited revaluation“putting aside these spouses and family caregivers”often invisible but nevertheless essential“.