Why at COP26 the negotiations will look like a liar poker

COP26 – Putting your cards on the table. As the COP26 starts on November 1 in Glasgow (Scotland), all the signatory states of the Paris Agreement are preparing to make new commitments to limit their CO2 emissions. The goal remains the same as six years earlier: to keep global warming below +2 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

As you can see in the video at the top of this article, the task has something of a game of money, in which no actor wants to indulge too much unless he is certain of winning the stake. In doing so, they are only respecting the rules of the COP.

In this meeting at the bedside of the planet, everyone is invited, in a non-binding way, to set their own objectives, sector by sector, for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. A solution chosen since COP21, which avoids veto which block any progress.

“Very diverse and not very ambitious” promises

“The idea of ​​national objectives arose to reverse the functioning of international negotiations, towards a bottom-up approach. We start from the development, technological and social priorities of the countries, which themselves define their contributions ”, explains to the HuffPost Sandrine Mathy, research director at CNRS. But there is a flip side to this decision, and that’s where the game of poker begins.





If each country will instead make concrete proposals, the mechanism does not encourage daring. Thus, at the end of the 2015 COP21, the promises were both “very diverse and not very ambitious”, explains Sandrine Mathy. Each country will try to give a little while retaining its strengths: a large coal-producing country (like China) will not offer to reduce its exploitation, so as not to shake its labor market.

Global bids are even higher

Everyone is therefore trying, at the negotiating table, to preserve themselves, while watching out for any progress made by their neighbors, before deciding whether or not to follow them. Result, promises, but above all achievements, far too timid in the face of the challenge. This was already evident at the conclusion of the Paris Agreement, and that is why we agreed to a new meeting five years later. But as COP26 opens a year behind schedule, planetary auctions are even higher.

The IPCC reports have indeed shown that the situation is even more pressing than we thought in 2015, and the efforts required to keep the temperature rise below 2 ° Celsius are even greater than in 2015. from the previous meeting. Today, even if the promises made during the Paris Agreement were all kept, warming would reach 2.7 °, according to the most recent calculations. It will therefore be necessary for poker players to know how to put down their cards to give the planet a little air.

