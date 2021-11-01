why is the device changing (again)?

Maud Descamps, edited by Manon Fossat



November 01, 2021



The owners of dwellings dating from before 1975 will perhaps be concerned from this Monday by the new method of calculating the energy performance diagnosis (DPE) of dwellings. The previous one, in place since July, contained an error that was far from trivial. Especially for the French who want to sell.

DECRYPTION

From this Monday the method of calculating the DPE – the diagnosis of the energy performance of your home – changes. Since July 1 a new method of calculation was already applied, but with an error in the formula. So much so that professionals will have to redo more than 100,000 diagnoses.





“Important consequences”

If you called in a professional to do the DPE of your home between July 1 and October 15, you can indeed ask for the diagnosis to be redone, because it is certainly false. The calculation method was not correct, so that a large number of dwellings were labeled in category G, ie as “energy strainers”.

This is explained by Stéphane Prouzeau, vice-president of the Interprofessional Federation of real estate diagnostics. “The public authorities wanted the DPE to be the first tool for estimating the energy performance of real estate in France. And behind, the consequences are important,” he raises. “So why is it better to be F than G? Because an owner, who would be a lessor owner, will no longer be able to rent his property from 2025 if he is in G. So that means that he will have to carry out work to continue the rental of his property. “

If you are concerned, know that you do not have to pay for this new diagnosis. Industry professionals are expected to launch a major customer recall campaign in the coming days.