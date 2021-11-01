why is the United States lagging behind in the fight against global warming?

Joe Biden arrives empty-handed in Glasgow. The American president hoped to take the desk at COP26, Monday, November 1, to proclaim his country’s leadership in the fight against the climate crisis. But he has nothing to parade on the international scene. The ambitious reform he is proposing in favor of families and the environment has still not been adopted by Congress, and it is as a weakened head of state that he pushes the door to the top.

Upon his inauguration, Joe Biden had reinstated the Paris agreement to limit the average rise in temperatures to 1.5 ° C by 2100. A strong gesture that closed the Donald Trump era and confirmed his ambition to put climate back on the agenda, after four years of climate skepticism at the head of state.

“By the time the Glasgow summit is over, we will know who is doing their part of the job and who is not”, US climate envoy John Kerry warned in September in an interview with the AP * agency. However, if Joe Biden did not manage to get his text voted, “it would have the same effect as when President Trump withdrew from the Paris agreement”, he added.

So why isn’t the United States doing “work” ? First, because Joe Biden’s major laws are blocked in Congress. During the campaign, the current president had promised to kill three birds with one stone: enact a law which, in a decade, would revolutionize the education and health sectors, while setting in motion an ambitious policy of struggle against climate change. This very vast reform, baptized “Build Back Better”, constitutes, according to the president himself, the “biggest investment ever to tackle the climate crisis”. Namely, give yourself the means to invest trillions of dollars * (yes, a figure with 12 zeros) to by 2030, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50 to 52% compared to 2005 levels.

The adoption of this text is supposed to trigger that of another plan of 1,200 billion dollars of investments in infrastructures (roads, bridges, transport …), also a campaign promise of the Democratic president. This second plan was approved by the Senate in August but lThe progressive elected representatives of the Chamber block its final adoption, believing that the two texts must be voted together because “they are part of the same program”.

Problem: Joe Biden’s plan is desperately blocked in Congress. The Democrats, who cannot count on the votes of the Republicans, nevertheless control both houses of Parliament. But in the Senate, their majority is so thin (50 elected out of 100, plus the vote of Vice President Kamala Harris) that a single Democratic voice can bring down Joe Biden’s great project.

That voice is that of Joe Manchin, the Democratic senator from West Virginia, a state in the east of the country. It is the 50th vote Joe Biden needs to get his text approved. As such, it is “one of the most powerful men in Washington”, according to CNN *. And if he is a Democrat, like the president, he does not share the convictions of his “boss” on the issue of the climate. The senator does not identify himself as a climate skeptic but is a fervent defender of the fossil fuel industries and in particular of coal, a historical provider of jobs in his State.

Above all, he has very personal interests in these industries. According to a survey published by The Guardian *, the elected official owns millions of dollars in shares in a coal mining company, pocketing some $ 500,000 in dividends each year. This company founded in 1988, batpismée Enersystems Inc, is now run by his son. To ensure his support for Washington, the coal, oil and natural gas sectors are financially supporting the politician *, making him the senator who received the most donations for the 2022 midterm elections. Elections in which his seat is not even in play.









West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin leaves the Capitol in Washingon (United States) on October 27, 2021. (DREW ANGERER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

As such, Joe Manchin firmly opposes any law promising to encourage the abandonment of this fossil fuel. With his title as chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, he has already succeeded in considerably weakening Joe Biden’s great reform by scuttling the Clean Electricity Performance Program *. This program was intended to rapidly replace coal-fired power stations with wind and photovoltaic power stations. A change in the law which at the same time reduces the chances of the United States of achieving the objectives they set for themselves by joining the Paris agreement – not to mention regaining their leadership on the climate issue.

With the support of another Democratic senator, Kyrsten Sinema *, Joe Manchin has just obtained that the amount of the plan is halved: 1,750 billion dollars over a decade, against 3,500 billion initially planned. This new, lighter version of the “Build Back Better” plan must now pass before the House of Representatives, where its adoption is far from guaranteed. And for good reason: the left wing of the Democratic Party now denounces its lack of ambition.

* Links marked with asterisks refer to content in English.