Windows 11, the first “Online Service Experience” Pack arrives, what is it?

Microsoft is working on different approaches to ensure the maintenance and evolutions of Windows 11. If the “Windows Experience” packs are available for Windows 10 and Windows 11, the giant is experimenting with another update system, the “Online Service Experience” packs. .

Like the “Windows Experience” packs, the “Online Service Experience” packs are a solution for deploying new features at the heart of Windows 11 without having to download and install a new version of the operating system.

Microsoft has released its first “Online Service Experience” pack. The process took place through the Insider program. Users enrolled in the DEV channel benefit from improvements to the new Microsoft account management page introduced in Build 22489.

Windows 11 and the “Online Service Experience” packs

This construction was accompanied by changes in this regard with the inauguration of a new page to manage your Microsoft account. It provides a lot of information such as active subscriptions and storage space available on One Drive. It is possible to access order history, payment details and Microsoft Rewards.





The giant stressed that this novelty will evolve over time based on user feedback. These improvements will therefore be ensured by the publication of new “Online Service Experience” packs. So if you are registered on the DEV channel expect to receive new updates called “Online Service Experience pack – Windows.Settings.Account”.

These particular updates will only target changes to the “Microsoft Account” page in the Settings application. This means that in general, these “Online Service Experience” packs will only offer improvements for specific experiences only. For example it is possible to have improvements for the disk management page, the Windows Update page and other areas of the Windows 11 Settings application.

In the event that we have improvements to several things such as File Explorer, the Start menu or the taskbar, they will be offered through a “Windows Feature Experience” pack.

In both cases everything will be deployed through the Windows Update service. Note that for the moment it seems that this new approach only concerns Windows 11. The hypothesis is plausible because the OS has introduced modern components such as a new taskbar, a new start menu, a Widget module or still new settings. Microsoft can therefore offer new features and improvements without having to release a new full version of the operating system.

Is this the end of feature updates?