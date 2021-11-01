Winter truce: those cases where evictions are allowed

Did you know? All evictions are not prohibited during the winter break which begins this Monday, November 1. This is the case, for example, with squatters who occupy your home, recall the judicial officers. Truce or no truce, the police have the right to dislodge them. Whether they occupy your primary or secondary residence.

This is the principle of the new law which entered into force on January 1st. You can even get your accommodation back in 72 hours if the accelerated procedure is respected and if you have provided the prefecture (which now replaces the judge in the case of home squats) with proof that you were indeed the owner of the squatted property. If they are installed in a garage, a barn or on a ground, the eviction during the winter break is not automatic. It is the judge who will decide. “He can decide to abolish the winter break or reduce its duration», Specifies the government site service-public.fr.

Another case, undoubtedly less known: squatters or bad paying tenants are offered a rehousing solution. Problem: they are entitled to refuse it if it does not offer “sufficient conditions respecting the unity and needs of the family“. This is often the case especially if the occupants live in a home in comfortable accommodation, such as a large house with a garden and a swimming pool, which they do not have to leave. In addition, mayors are often reluctant to relocate squatters or bad payers, in case they are in bad faith, while they receive many housing requests each year.





Couples are also affected

It’s not just squatters or deadbeat tenants who are affected by an eviction during the winter break. Couples too. This is the case of the spouse, whose eviction from the marital home was ordered by the family court judge in the context of divorce proceedings, as well as the spouse found to be violent in the context of a protection.

Finally, the last case which is closer to an evacuation than an eviction: when the accommodation is the subject of a dangerous order. The occupants will have to leave the premises, temporarily or not, depending on whether the danger is imminent or not. It is up to the owners to relocate them.

During the winter break, owners often have in mind that there is nothing they can do. If eviction is not authorized, owners can still initiate proceedings while waiting for the end of the winter break. “In case of unpaid rents, get in touch with your landlord / tenant to analyze the situation and opt for an amicable solution, advises the National Chamber of Justice Commissioners. If possible, ask the landlord to spread the rental debt over time“. In the event of difficulties, the bailiffs can play the role of conciliator.