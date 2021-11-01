With a very good Luka Doncic, the Mavericks ensure against the Kings | NBA

Among the good surprises of the start of the season, the Kings have sold their skin dearly on the floor of Dallas. But the Texans did not give up, with a rotation that held the road behind Luka Doncic. The Mavs started strong with Luka Doncic at the helm to shine the Hardaway-Kleber-Powell trio from afar before scoring in turn to launch his own (17-3).

Passed to +15 after a lay-up from Maxi Kleber (22-7), the locals were then able to count on Jalen Brunson and Frank Ntilikina leaving the bench to respond to the impact of the Mitchell-Haliburton pair (31-22 ), With the help of his Barnes-Thompson duo, Sacramento however hung on to pass a 10-2 and come back to -1 (33-32).

Everything had to be done again for the Texans, forcing Doncic to restart the machine with four points, two passing delights for Dorian Finney-Smith and Tim Hardaway Jr then an interception which brought a basket from Finney-Smith in transition (44-37) . The Slovenian continued his show with three baskets and one against which allowed his team to stay ahead at the break (53-47).

Luka Doncic of the logo

Alternately, Richaun Holmes and Harrison Barnes confirmed the good impression left by the Kings after their failed start, Barnes going so far as to slam a dunk to briefly pass Sacramento in the lead (59-60). This time, it is Ntilikina who took his responsibilities by chaining a floater, a 3-point and an assist for Reggie Bullock to remake a gap at the end of the quarter (82-72).

Jason Kidd’s men thought they were on the right track until Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield twice set the sights on 3-pointers to once again bring the Kings to possession (92-89). It was then necessary for Doncic to make rain fall from the logo and for the Hardaway Jr-Finney-Smith tandem slam two big dunks in transition to secure the blow (100-91) and guide the Mavs to a fourth victory (105-99 ).

WHAT YOU MUST REMEMBER

– A playoff match. With a scenario that was repeated often, until the end: Dallas which made a gap, and Sacramento which returned. We will remember the last two runs of the locals who ended up making the Kings abdicate. A 10-2 in which Frank Ntilikina imposed his paw at the end of the third quarter, and an 8-2 in the money-time driven by the 3-point “from downtown” of Luka Doncic.

– When the Kings water. It is an understatement to say that Sacramento had a nasty 3-point night, since only Richaun Holmes is above 50% success (1/1) in Luke Walton’s workforce. Between the 3/12 of Buddy Hield and the 1/8 of Harrison Barnes, Sacramento finished with an ugly 7/36, under 20% success.

TOPS / FLOPS

✅ Luka Doncic. Even if he was still clumsy behind the arc (1/7), the leader of the Mavs delivered a very solid game, with 23 points (at 10/21), 8 rebounds and 10 assists. He was able to put his team on the right track and was present in the important moments, such as his decisive 3-point basket when the score was 92-89. Grumpy, as usual, he was also seen encouraging his teammates, congratulating them and heating up the crowd.

✅ Frank Ntilikina. Is the Frenchy convincing Jason Kidd to keep him among his first rotations? Against the Kings, Frank Ntilikina took advantage of his biggest playing time of the start of the season (21 minutes) to do what the Mavs expect of him off the bench. With defense, and scoring and passing activity for 12 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 interception. He was notably one of the architects of an important streak for the Mavs at the end of the third quarter.

✅ Richaun Holmes. The kingpin of the Kings is still distinguished by his activity which he enhanced this evening by his efficiency near the circle. With 22 points (9/15 shooting), 13 rebounds, and 2 steals, he was one of the driving forces behind Luke Walton’s training.

⛔ De’Aaron Fox. The Kings leader has been too quiet. While the Holmes-Thompson pair were getting the job done in the paint job, they missed out on post 1 which could have given Sacramento more consistency in attack. Even if his stat line remains correct (14 points at 5/16 shooting, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, but also 3 lost balls and -15 at +/-), we could expect more from him.

INFIRMARY

Maxi Kleber was injured in the middle of the first quarter as the Mavs walked on the water. On a harmless dunk, he landed poorly and had to go out in stride. Injured in the back, Maxi Kleber was quickly withdrawn for the remainder of the match.

THE FOLLOWING

Dallas (4-2) : The Mavs welcome the Heat this Tuesday

Sacramento (3-3) : New trip for the Kings, expected in Salt Lake City to challenge Utah this Tuesday also.



