“With Kylian at the beginning it was weird”, Messi describes his relationship with Mbappé and Neymar

Lionel Messi spoke to the Catalan daily Sport on Monday. The opportunity for the Argentinian from PSG to express himself on the attacking trio he constitutes with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. Delighted to reunite with his Brazilian friend, the 34-year-old needed some time to adapt with the Frenchman due to the uncertainty over the latter’s future.

Three goals in the Champions League but still none in Ligue 1. So far, Lionel Messi’s debut with PSG has left some fans unsatisfied. Arrived free during the summer transfer window after his departure from Barça, the Argentinian must still find his marks within the Ile-de-France club and with his new accomplices in the attack: Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

“The truth is, the whole locker room is wonderful,” said the 34-year-old striker in an interview with Sport. “It made things very easy for me. I have a long-standing relationship with Ney,” we kept talking despite not playing together anymore. With Kylian at first it was weird because we weren’t sure if he was going to stay or go. He was in his business. Luckily we get better at each other. knowing, both on and off the pitch. We get along really well. There’s a good squad, a healthy squad in the locker room. “





Messi confident for MNM

By “La Pulga” own admission, things are getting better and better and the already famous “MNM”, named after her trio with the two other Parisian stars, will shine. For sure. But for the moment, the performances of the three men do not make us forget the famous “MSN” of Barça when Neymar and Lionel Messi were associated with Luis Suarez. But the Argentine does not want to risk the game of comparisons.

“You can’t compare. These lines are different. Luis Suarez is a different kind of nine, with different characteristics from Kylian Mbappé. Kylian has been playing on the wing for the last few years. This season, and I don’t remember if the previous one too, he plays more like a nine. Luis is more of a striker. As a forward, Kylian comes more to play by being powerful and killing you in spaces. The truth is that the way to play in attack has changed. It’s hard to compare. I was lucky to be in this Barça trio, which was wonderful and I hope that with the one now we can do the same than with the previous one. “

Since his arrival, Messi has appeared eight times with PSG this season. He is uncertain about the trip to the Leipzig field on Wednesday (9 p.m., on RMC Sport) due to recurrent muscle discomfort.

