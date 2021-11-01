With the Ulysses, Fiat resuscitates its minivan in electric version

2

Fiat has announced the return of its Ulysses minivan and commercial Scudo version. Built in France, they will offer the same range of electric and thermal motors as their equivalents at Stellantis.

The Ulysses MPV, which shares the name of the popular MPV built at the same factory in Hordain, France, from 1994 to 2002, will offer different seating combinations to accommodate six, seven or nine passengers. The commercial version, Scudo, will be available in single cab and double cab versions, with the option of a flat rear platform.

The Fiat Ulysse, and its commercial version Scudo, are back thanks to Stellantis’ platform sharing strategy. The two vans will be built on the EMP2 platform which is already used by Peugeot Expert and Traveler, Citroën Dispatch and Spacetourer and Opel Vivaro and Vivaro Life.

A shared electric motor

Fiat has yet to confirm powertrain details, but in addition to a diesel version, equivalent electric models from sister brands will use a front-mounted electric motor that produces 134 hp and can go from 0 to 100 km. / h in about 13 s. The top speed is announced at 130 km / h. Energy is supplied by a 50 kWh battery offering a range of approximately 230 km (WLTP cycle). Fast charging will be available in 100 kW.

Orders for the Fiat Professional Scudo will open in major countries between the end of this year and the start of next year, while the Fiat Ulysse will be available in the first quarter of 2022.

In addition, Stellantis specifies that over the next three years, the electrification of commercial vehicles will be extended to all products and all regions, including offering vans equipped with hydrogen fuel cells by the end of the year. end of the year. By 2030, the group predicts that low-emission vehicles should account for more than 70% of sales in Europe and more than 40% in the United States, with an investment of more than 30 billion euros by 2025. in electrification and software development.